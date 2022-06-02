Entire Disney Park Goes Dark, ALL Attractions Evacuated

Disneyland Paris is seemingly experiencing some technical difficulties this morning as Walt Disney Studios Park in France has been struck by a Park-wide power outage.

The Disney Resort in Paris, France is one of Disney Parks’ most loved destinations. Boasting Disneyland Park featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village, the Resort features many Guest-favorite attractions, and shows like Disney Illuminations, and is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The celebration began on March 6, 2022, and saw multiple new additions make their way to the theme parks. Disney D-light, the drone pre-show to Disney Illuminations, now plays nightly, while Dream and… Shine Brighter! and the Gardens of Wonder also take place around the Main Street, U.S.A, and Castle foreground areas.

While it was Disneyland Park, the former Euro Disney Resort, that is officially 30 years old, the Resort’s second gate — and sister to Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park –, Walt Disney Studios Park will arguably see the biggest change debut during the event. Avengers Campus marks Disney Parks’ second Marvel-themed area following Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland Resort, Anaheim.

In addition to Avengers Campus, Walt Disney Studios Park is also undergoing a major expansion project to include Arendelle: World of Frozen, and a new recreation area featuring a lake, walkways, and lakefront restaurant. It will be a while until Guests can experience all the new offerings at Walt Disney Studios Park, and even amid all the construction, the Park still welcomes Guests.

However, unfortunately for those visiting Walt Disney Studios today, the Park is facing a widespread power outage with all attractions down and being evacuated. One Guest (@deandodds86) told Twitter:

@DlpStats Disneyland Paris (Hollywood) has a power outage currently. Sitting in the queue near the front of ratatouille with no news being shared on status. Heard it’s parkwide.

Another statement from Chris F. (@cfield80) said:

@DisneylandParis power cut, all rides closed? Not much info being communicated

Per the official Disneyland Paris App it could be seen that all attractions inside Walt Disney Studios Park were closed:

According to multiple reports on social media, Walt Disney Studios Park is slowly regaining operations and rides are being reopened.

When Avengers Campus opens it will bring with it another first for Disney Parks. Where Disneyland Resort repurposed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, Disneyland Paris has changed its version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. The thrill attraction finds Iron Man and Captain Marvel leading Guests on a galactic adventure. Similar to California, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure will also open with Avengers Campus on July 20, 2022.

For the Guests visiting Disneyland Paris during the 30th anniversary, they can experience the new additions while also enjoying other fan-favorite attractions and rides. Rides like Disneyland Paris’ Haunted Mansion, Phantom Manor, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Big Thunder Mountain, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain — this Park’s version of Space Mountain. All these attractions, and a handful more, are included in Disneyland Paris’ paid “Fastpass” service, Disney Premier Access, which must be purchased on top of normal Park ticket admission.

