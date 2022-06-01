Disney World Travelers Are Getting New Dining Options

If you’ve ever traveled through Orlando International Airport (MCO), you probably know that the airport isn’t historically one of the most technologically advanced in the world — although it does have its very own “FastPass” system.

That’s all about to change when the airport’s new Terminal C opens, though. In April 2022, Orlando reporter Greg Angel recently shared a first look at the high-tech new terminal, which is nearing completion.

Angel shared a photo of a press release that reads:

Orlando International Airport’s South Terminal Complex (STC) creates an unforgettable travel experience. Through a combination of passenger-centered designs and state-of-the-art technology systems and enhancements, the STC is built to improve efficiency, uphold passenger safety, and excite the imagination. The first LEED*v4 airport campus, the complex will make MCO — already a world-class, global gateway to the most-visited destination in the U.S. — also one of the most innovative airports in the nation. The new terminal features dozens of technology systems that both support the building and its functionality, while expediting the passenger process.

A big push at MCO is the new luggage system – of which MCO is among the first to have. MCO touts international passengers will see sunshine and have their bags even before going through Customs. pic.twitter.com/P9Gh3UPZDU — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 11, 2022

Now, new information about Terminal C has been released and it seems that Walt Disney World Resort travelers have exciting new dining options to look forward to before they even arrive at the Parks! In fact, two of the restaurants will already be familiar to anyone who enjoys eating at Disney Springs.

Chef Art Smith — of Art Smith’s Homecomin’ — is opening a new Terminal C restaurant called Sunshine Diner by Art Smith. There will also be a new airport Wine Bar George location, undoubtedly delighting fans of the popular Disney Springs establishment.

In addition, Terminal C will offer exciting options like a grab-and-go market called Provisions by Cask & Larder, the Olde Hearth Bread Co., and the PGA Tour Grill.

Orlando FOX 35 provided the full rundown of restaurant options that Terminal C travelers can expect when the new section opens:

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Wine Bar George

Orange County Brewers

Provisions by Cask & Larder

PGA Tour Grill

Raw Juice

Cucina & Co.

Olde Hearth Bread Co.

Cask & Larder Public House

Orlando Brewing Bar & Bites

Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith

Terminal C will offer other dining choices such as Eola Market, Shake Shack, Harvest & Grounds, Summer House Orlando, Greenbeat, Desano Pizzeria, Main Street Market with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Replenish with Illy Coffee. Restaurant chains like Starbucks and Chick-fil-A that are currently located in the North Terminal, will be at the new terminal, the airport said. Related: Grogu and Mando Have Been “Hired” By Orlando International Airport

Terminal C is slated to open to travelers in Fall 2022.

More on Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Homecomin’ at Disney Springs is officially described as:

Comfort Food You’ll Crave

Enjoy the welcoming vibe at this down-home kitchen and shine bar! From starters to main plates, the eatery’s cuisine is inspired by Florida agriculture and the recipes of Chef Art’s family table. Guests 21 and older can sip on creative libations—including signature moonshine craft cocktails—from the adjacent Southern Shine bar. Reservations

To make a reservation, you can book online or by calling (407) 560-0100. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.

More on Wine Bar George

The Disney Springs Wine Bar George location is officially described as:

Sip, Savor, Celebrate!

Stop in to enjoy over 140 wines by the glass, bottle or ounce. Snack on small plates, feast family-style or linger over late-night bites. You can even order their full food and beverage menu to-go. Want to make your weekend extra special? Discover our casual yet sophisticated brunch―served Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Or enjoy our Bites and Boards menu – served Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.

Are you excited about these new MCO restaurant additions?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!