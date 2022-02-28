Man Tasered Multiple Times After Violent Breakdown at Disney’s Nearest Airport

When Guest visit Walt Disney World Resort, before then can ride Space Mountain, see Cinderella Castle, or enter Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, they must fly into Orlando.

If you are not driving to Orlando, you are likely flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO), the closest airport to Disney. Loaded with a Disney store, Disney World 50th anniversary decor and more, the magic truly does begin the second you step off your plane and feel the Florida humidity touch your skin. Although the airport has a lot of magic for Guests to see, there may be times when Guests are not behaving well, and something must be done.

We recently discussed a drunk woman’s attempt to escape the police by sitting on her electric luggage and trying to out speed the officer on the bike while riding through the airport. The woman was of course caught and detained by authorities. Now, it seems that something worse has happened. Click Orlando reported on a recent incident involving Ryan Martin, a 34-year-old man from Yonkers, New York.

The man was arrested at United Airlines gate 46 at Orlando International Airport with charges of child abuse, domestic violence, disorderly intoxication, battery, and resisting the arrest of an officer. It seems that Martin was drinking heavily and allegedly ended up pushing a woman and her child out of the way when she refused to hold his drink, which set him off into an angry spell. It was not said if the victim was traveling with Martin, or was an innocent bystander. Marin was heard making death threats during his tyrant.

Once more police arrived and Martin refused to get on the ground, he was tasered but was seemingly unaffected. After multiple tases to his body, and with the help of a bystander, the police were able to handcuff him and put him in a wheelchair to remove him from the area. A video of some of the incidents can be seen in the below Tweet from Because Miami (@BecauseMiami). Please be aware vulgar language is used, viewer discretion is advised.

Florida cops Taser man who “had a couple drinks before a goddamned flight” and promises to “put on a motherfucking show” after allegedly attacking woman and kids at Orlando International Airport; passengers sing “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/VAkdGAgKKN pic.twitter.com/QPRZ9EAiAX — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) February 27, 2022

More on Orlando International Airport

The Magical Express concluded its complimentary service, shuttling Disney Resort Guests to and from Orlando International Airport (MCO) this year, leaving Guests wondering how they will arrive at their Resort without the service.

Mears Connect was announced shortly after Disney noted that they would be ending the Magical Express transportation. Since Disney’s Magical Express was run by Mears anyway, the idea to run this service at a paid premium was a good idea for Mears. Now, Mears Connect can bring you to your Disney Resort and back; however, you must pay per person, and of course, forfeit the fun theming that you were used to on the Magical Express.

When Magical Express ended, Mears issued a statement noting:

“Walt Disney made us aware of their decision,” Mears spokesperson Roger Chapin said. “While we are disappointed Disney will no longer offer this service, we intend to continue offering transportation services between the airport and all area theme parks and hotels to meet the demand of our visitors now and in the future.” Related: Magical Express Shuttle Operator Still Offers 2022 Reservations

Round trips will cost adults $32.00 each and children $27.00. One way travel will cost adults $16.00 and kids $13.50. If you want premium direct service, you will have to pay $200.00 for four Guests and an additional $55.00 per extra Guest. Now, that premium service, called “Express Service,” has jumped to $250.00!

The $50.00 increase is a large one for a family of four, but it does mean that there will be plenty of legroom for all members and that you will have a secured pick up and drop off. Plus, as we have noted, Uber and Lyft costs seem to be rising from MCO to Disney World, so this stress-free way of transporting you and your party may be worth the extra $50.00. It should be noted that each additional passenger will cost $55.00.

Below is a list of the hotels that Mears Connect will travel to:

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Third-Party Hotels:

B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista

Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn Orlando

JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort

Shades of Green

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

Waldorf Astoria Orlando

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

Off-Site Third Party Hotels:

Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

Orlando Marriott World Center

To make your reservation for a 2022 shuttle, click here!

What do you think of this insane cop chase? Let us know in the comments below!

