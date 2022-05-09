Guests Can Watch Fireworks From a Disney World Value Resort

Whether you’re a frequent Walt Disney World Resort Guest or you’re preparing for your first-ever visit to The Most Magical Place on Earth, one indisputable fact all Guests can agree on is that watching fireworks from their Resort hotel window is an indescribable experience.

Whether it’s Magic Kingdom Park’s current nighttime show, Disney Enchantment, or EPCOT’s epic Harmonious, Disney World’s nighttime spectaculars are the perfect end to any theme park day.

Usually, though, Guests assume they will have to spring for a Disney Deluxe Resort like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort or Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to have a fireworks view from their room. But, as it turns out, this is not actually the case.

Reddit user u/ByEthanFox shared that he and his travel party noticed they could watch Harmonious from their beds at Disney’s Pop Century Resort just a week ago! This Value Plus Resort is more affordably priced than Disney Deluxe Resorts or Disney Moderate Resorts, making it the ideal choice for nearly any family’s budget.

The full post reads:

Last week we had no idea you could see some Harmonious fireworks from your bed at Pop Century

Commenters chimed in with their own experiences, with user u/BargoBoy noting, “Stayed there in the beginning of april and we noticed it too! We were staying on the 4th floor in the 50’s building.”

Another Disney Parks fan, u/fuzz_boy also shared thoughts about the popular Disney World Resort hotel, “Pop Century is the best! We could see fireworks last time, but not from bed. We actually spent our honeymoon there.”

u/bugsnax8k120 was thrilled to learn this information, as they will soon be traveling with a toddler. They wrote, “I’m happy to know this bc we are about to go with our soon to be 2 year old and there’s a high likelihood she will need sleep and can’t do fireworks… I’m hoping we can be so lucky as the OP!”

Fellow Park-goer, u/Euchre offered some helpful advice for anyone wishing to see Harmonious from Disney’s Pop Century Resort, “You have to have a room with the ‘lake view’ (preferred), which costs more.”

They noted the up-charge is typically worth it, though, particularly for parents of young children.

More on Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The official description of Disney World’s retro-themed, Skyliner-accessible hotel reads:

Experience the unforgettable fads of the 1950s through the 1990s all over again. From yo-yos and Play-Doh® to Rubik’s Cube® and rollerblades, this Resort hotel salutes the timeless fashions, catch phrases, toys and dances that captivated the world through the decades.

More on Disney’s Harmonious

The official description of Disney’s Harmonious reads:

The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world. Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border. This magnificent new show brings to World Showcase Lagoon an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers in a 360-degree view. Enter amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic stories. Colorful images and effects dance and change as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand-new ways. Through unique perspectives as diverse as the world itself, Disney songs hop from language to language as the show brings people from different parts of the world together to unlock the magic of possibility.

Have you ever watched EPCOT’s fireworks from Pop Century?

Have you ever watched EPCOT's fireworks from Pop Century?