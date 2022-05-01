See Disney Fireworks From Inside the Park With NO Crowds (And With a Seat!)

Do you love watching the fireworks at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World but hate having to stand in the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. in a sea of other Guests? Well, we have a solution for you!

If you are visiting Magic Kingdom and want to check out the new fireworks show, Disney Enchantment, which takes place nightly at the theme park, but don’t want to deal with the crowds or lengthy standing in the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. you have to check out this spot, shared by gmagicalifestyle.

The TikTok user shared a video to social media of their family watching Disney Enchantment from Tomorrowland. The best part is that there are minimal crowds — plus plenty of seats! Unfortunately, you cannot see the castle from Tomorrowland, but you can see the fireworks light up the night sky over the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover!

Check out their video below.

Another secret spot that Guests can watch the fireworks from is at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — meaning you don’t even need a theme park ticket! Disney’s Contemporary Resort is a Deluxe Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and is considered a Magic Kingdom area Resort hotel. It was actually one of the original hotels when the theme park property opened on 50 years ago on October 1, 1971.

And Disney’s Contemporary, which is the only Disney World hotel that the Resort Monorail passes directly through, offers a special viewing area for Guests to watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks — without the massive crowds. But how do you find this secret area? Visit our website here for more information.

Did you know about this secret fireworks viewing area in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.

