Guests Use Baby Hack to Cut Disney Genie+ Cost In Half at Disneyland

Some Guests might feel overwhelmed with Disney constantly implementing more functionalities within their mobile app. From buying tickets to using Genie and Genie+, booking dining reservations, merchandise mobile checkout, and placing mobile orders.

However, many have no problem maximizing the possibilities the app has to offer and even taking more advantage than Disney would anticipate.

One Guest recently shared what could be considered a loophole in the Genie+ system, allowing them and their party to save about half of what they would’ve typically spent on their visit.

Redditor u/AtlasMundi posted about their experience using individual Lightning Lane Passes and Disney’s Rider Switch system. They comment that you’d obviously need a baby, but with good management, his party of 9 adults was able to ride an attraction buying only four passes, saving more than half of what they would normally have to pay.

Obviously you need a baby, but we’re here now and we only bought 4 passes and there are 9 adults in our party. With some good baby management we’re able to all use the genie pass with baby swap. Related: Guest Uses Fake Baby to Sneakily Buy More Limited Disney Merchandise

While the original poster did not mention the attraction they used this hack on, some Redditors commented they had also used it. The official Disneyland site for Genie+ doesn’t offer any information on the combined use of Lightning Lane and Rider Switch, meaning it can’t be confirmed nor denied if this hack goes against the regulations of Genie+ and Lightning Lane services. It should be noted that Disney intends for all Guests using Disney Genie+ to purchase the system.

The official Disneyland site for Rider Switch describes the service as follows:

What Is Rider Switch and How Does It Work?

If a Guest doesn’t meet the boarding requirements or doesn’t wish to experience a particular attraction, it’s not a problem for family and friends who do! With Rider Switch, one adult or supervising Guest (14 years or older) can wait with non-riders while the rest of the party enjoys the attraction. Then, they simply switch roles to allow the supervising Guest to experience the attraction without waiting in the regular queue again. Rider Switch is available at select attractions in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

The site mentions that the supervising party can have up to three Guests who will switch places with the initial party after they exit the attraction. The site, however, makes no mention of the combined use of this service, and Lightning Lane passes either, so it would appear that this hack doesn’t break any rules at Disney Parks.

While Disney has currently not released any information regarding this matter, there is always a possibility that some change to the use or regulation of either service, Lightning Lane and Rider Switch, may be done in the future if Guests continue to take advantage of it this way.

Guests must remember that Disney can always see the content they create inside the Parks and post on different social media, and take action against them, whether it be towards what Guests share or towards the Guests who post the content.

Guests need to be aware of the rules and regulations that Disneyland sets out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested.

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Have you ever used Rider Switch and Lightning Lane at the same time? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!