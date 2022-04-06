Disney+ Accidentally Adds Mature Films, Takes Days to Remove

Recently, the Disney+ streaming service added forced parental controls due to the addition of Netflix’s slate of Marvel series — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and The Defenders.

Netflix’s series are darker and grittier than the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s streaming shows so far — save, perhaps, for Oscar Isaac’s brand new Moon Knight — and many initially expected them to end up on Disney’s more adult-friendly Hulu.

Then, quite strangely, the streamer censored several scenes in Marvel Studios’ 2021 series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before ultimately restoring the footage to its original form.

Now, another odd occurrence has taken place. The U.S. version of the Disney+ platform debuted three surprise films — Hot Shots! (1991), Hot Shots: Part Deux (1993), and Kiss of the Dragon (2001) — none of which were slated to drop on the service.

As it turns out, all three 20th Century Studios additions were a mistake that have since been removed. The Hot Shots franchise is a Top Gun parody that stars Charlie Sheen. Although the films have a PG-13 rating, Yahoo! noted:

…[they not only have] raunchy scenes…but there is also an F-word thrown in there and “scatological language.” While violent scenes aren’t out of the ordinary for Disney+, foul words are rare. Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Kiss of the Dragon, on the other hand, is R-Rated and Yahoo!’s report shared that it “will be released in Canada instead. The movie features Jet Li as a Chinese intelligence agent who joins forces with an American prostitute on a drug ring mission.”

All three mistakenly-added films have since been removed from the Disney+ platform in the United States.

You can watch the opening sequence of Hot Shots! below:

What do you think of Disney+ mistakenly adding mature content?