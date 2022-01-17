Disney+ Censored an Iconic Movie Scene and Fans Aren’t Having It

When The Walt Disney Company launched its Disney+ streaming service on November 12, 2019, fans were excited to have access to Star Wars/Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and 20th Century Studios titles all in one easy-to-access location.

With a wide variety of Disney+ Original series, ranging from the likes of ultra-popular shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision to reality-based kids’ series like Be Our Chef, and well-known films from the Disney Renaissance and beyond, there is truly something for everyone on Disney+.

New titles are added to the streaming service’s vast catalog every month and one particular move, Elizabeth Shue’s Adventures In Babysitting (1987), finally showed up on June 25, 2021.

Fans have realized that an iconic line from the famous 1980s flick was edited out for its Disney+ debut. As one article noted:

The original, PG-13 version of Adventures in Babysitting that was released in theaters features not one, but two f-bombs. The scene in question sees a gang leader throw a switchblade knife into Brad’s (Keith Coogan) foot, at which point he declares, “Don’t f*** with the Lords of Hell.” In response, main protagonist Chris Parker (Shue) picks up the knife and turns it back on the gang leader, saying, “Don’t f*** with the babysitter.” Related: ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Finale Is MCU’s First “Rotten” Episode

The article went on to note that, despite the fact that the original cut of Adventures In Babysitting allegedly streaming on the Swedish version of Disney+ in 2019, the edition that was added to the U.S. platform last year is the PG-rated cut of the movie, in which the script is changed to “don’t fool with the Lords of Hell” and “don’t fool with the babysitter.”

Although the film has been up for over half a year at this point, movie fans have recently reignited the social media discussion surrounding Disney’s decision to edit the lines.

Jen Johans wrote:

PSA: If you watch ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING on Disney+, you get the sanitized version minus the *very* well-earned f-bomb from Elisabeth Shue that thrilled me as a girl watching this in the 1980s. (It’s yet another reason why physical media rules.)

MORE Movie Madness noted:

It came to our attention recently that 1987’s ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING is exclusively streaming on Disney+, but they’ve edited chunks of the movie out, as well as replacing certain lines of dialogue with more “kid friendly” words.

Scott Weinberg is not thrilled with Disney’s decision, though the film does have two “F-bombs,” instead of one:

apparently Disney+ (U.S.) cut the single F-bomb out of Adventures in Babysitting, and I think that kinda sucks.

Princess Jen wrote:

On Friday, got Adventures in Babysitting on Vudu for $4.99. W/Movies Anywhere, unlocked it on my other accounts. Earlier today, heard Disney+ edited the F bomb that was dropped during the subway scene. Decided to see if that carried over to those versions. Glad to say, it didn’t.

Finally, Heathercore seemed to sum up many fans’ feelings about the recent coverage of the film’s censorship, posting:

I clicked on a link that told me Disney Plus is censoring “Adventures in Babysitting” and now I’m mad.

More on Adventures In Babysitting

The official description of the cult classic 1980s film reads:

Chris Parker agrees to babysit after her “dream” date stands her up. Expecting a dull evening, Chris settles down with the three kids for a night of TV and boredom…or so she thinks. When her frantic friend Brenda calls and pleads to be rescued from the bus station in downtown Chicago, the evening soon explodes into an endless whirl of hair-raising adventures. Babysitter and kids leave their safe suburban surroundings and head for the heart of the big city, never imagining how terrifyingly funny their expedition will become.

Have you watched Adventures In Babysitting recently?