You Can Stay In a Castle 10 Minutes From Disney World!

There are some incredible themed homes that Universal Studios and Disney Parks Guests can choose from just off of Walt Disney World Resort property. Among these are a Star Wars-themed house and a Jurassic Park-themed house, both designed by Loma Homes.

Now, Loma Homes has a new property — and it’s fit for royalty! Inside the Magic recently had a chance to stay at the Once Upon a Castle House and the experience was incredible.

From the moment you enter the house, the theming is immaculate. As you can see in the photos below, the Loma Homes team went all out to provide Guests with a truly immersive medieval experience.

Entryway

Servant Bedroom

The highlight of this bedroom was the faux fireplace that flickered beautifully with just the flip of a switch!

Library Bedroom

The room is fit for any Princess Belle fan and even comes complete with an enchanted rose on the bedside table!

Rapunzel Room

The bunk beds in Once Upon a Castle’s Rapunzel-themed room are perfect for the little princesses in your life!

Dungeon Room

A bedroom inspired by knights and dungeons is ideal for boys who want to joust the day away.

Ice Queen Room

Perfect for fans of Disney’s Frozen franchise, this Ice Queen-inspired space features glittery walls and a stunning headboard.

Carriage Room

Let your favorite princess sleep the night away in a carriage bed where she can dream of Cinderella’s magical ball! The special effect lighting in this space is particularly magical.

Sword In the Stone Room

Inspired by the classic “Sword In the Stone” fairytale, this space is fit for a prince or princess of any age.

Royal Suite

The master suite in Once Upon a Castle features sumptuous bedroom and a large bathroom, complete with a walk-in shower and a soaking tub!

Other Spaces

Once Upon a Castle also features a number of other enchanting living spaces, including a TV room designed to look like an enchanted forest (complete with animal noises!)

The garage has been converted into a rec room that is ideal for families, with foosball, a pool table, and a table for under-the-sea tea parties!

The living space features King Arthur touches, including a dining table inspired by the iconic Knights of the Round Table — it almost feels as though Arthur and Guinevere could join you for a meal at any moment.

My personal favorite touch in the house is the “sparkle wall” that automatically begins putting on a show as Guests walk up the stairs — there’s also a magic mirror at the top of the staircase, but you’ll have to stay for yourself to find out exactly how it works!

The official description of the house reads:

We are excited to introduce the newest home from Loma Homes, Once Upon a Castle! We’re calling on all princesses and knights to be transported to the whimsical land of fairy tales. Located just inside Champions Gate Resort, we’re near all major theme parks. Get ready for the experience of a lifetime as you discover all of the magic of this 8 bedroom, 5 bathroom home with a private heated pool and a movie theater. Every room is themed including special effects and lighting to make sure you have a truly memorable stay.

To see more photos and book your own stay at Loma Homes’ Once Upon a Castle property, visit the official website here.