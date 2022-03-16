You Can Stay In a Castle 10 Minutes From Disney World!

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
cinderella castle 50th

Credit: Disney

There are some incredible themed homes that Universal Studios and Disney Parks Guests can choose from just off of Walt Disney World Resort property. Among these are a Star Wars-themed house and a Jurassic Park-themed house, both designed by Loma Homes.

dinosaur
Credit: Loma Homes via Instagram

Related: Where to Find the Best Walt Disney World Vacation Homes

Now, Loma Homes has a new property — and it’s fit for royalty! Inside the Magic recently had a chance to stay at the Once Upon a Castle House and the experience was incredible.

From the moment you enter the house, the theming is immaculate. As you can see in the photos below, the Loma Homes team went all out to provide Guests with a truly immersive medieval experience.

Entryway

doors castle house entry
Credit: ITM

Servant Bedroom

The highlight of this bedroom was the faux fireplace that flickered beautifully with just the flip of a switch!

castle house servant room
Credit: ITM

Related: Snow White Character Dining RETURNING to Disney NEXT MONTH

Library Bedroom

The room is fit for any Princess Belle fan and even comes complete with an enchanted rose on the bedside table!

library room castle house
Credit: ITM

Related: Does ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Poke Fun at Disney’s Rival Park?

castle house enchanted rose library room
Credit: ITM

Rapunzel Room

The bunk beds in Once Upon a Castle’s Rapunzel-themed room are perfect for the little princesses in your life!

castle house tangled room
Credit: ITM

Related: Disney CEO Confirms More ‘Tangled’ Coming to Disney Parks

Dungeon Room

A bedroom inspired by knights and dungeons is ideal for boys who want to joust the day away.

dungeon room beds castle house
Credit: ITM

Related: 7 Walt Disney World Attractions That Might Be On Their Way Out

dungeon room wall decor castle house
Credit: ITM

Ice Queen Room

Perfect for fans of Disney’s Frozen franchise, this Ice Queen-inspired space features glittery walls and a stunning headboard.

ice queen room castle house
Credit: ITM

Related: Anna and Elsa Almost Weren’t Sisters in ‘Frozen’

Carriage Room

Let your favorite princess sleep the night away in a carriage bed where she can dream of Cinderella’s magical ball! The special effect lighting in this space is particularly magical.

castle house cinderella room
Credit: ITM

Sword In the Stone Room

Inspired by the classic “Sword In the Stone” fairytale, this space is fit for a prince or princess of any age.

sword in the stone room castle house
Credit: ITM

Related: Disney’s Golden Oak Dominates Most Expensive Orlando Estates Sold in 2021

Royal Suite

The master suite in Once Upon a Castle features sumptuous bedroom and a large bathroom, complete with a walk-in shower and a soaking tub!

royal suite castle house
Credit: ITM

Related: The Ultimate Guide to Disney Princess Enneagrams

Other Spaces

Once Upon a Castle also features a number of other enchanting living spaces, including a TV room designed to look like an enchanted forest (complete with animal noises!)

enchanted forest TV room castle house
Credit: ITM

The garage has been converted into a rec room that is ideal for families, with foosball, a pool table, and a table for under-the-sea tea parties!

garage rec room castle house
Credit: ITM

The living space features King Arthur touches, including a dining table inspired by the iconic Knights of the Round Table — it almost feels as though Arthur and Guinevere could join you for a meal at any moment.

knights of the round table dining room castle house
Credit: ITM

Related: Disney’s Favorite Celeb Duo Star in Viral TikTok in Front of Cinderella Castle

loma homes living room once upon a castle
Credit: ITM

My personal favorite touch in the house is the “sparkle wall” that automatically begins putting on a show as Guests walk up the stairs — there’s also a magic mirror at the top of the staircase, but you’ll have to stay for yourself to find out exactly how it works!

sparkle wall castle house
Credit: ITM

The official description of the house reads:

We are excited to introduce the newest home from Loma Homes, Once Upon a Castle! We’re calling on all princesses and knights to be transported to the whimsical land of fairy tales. Located just inside Champions Gate Resort, we’re near all major theme parks. Get ready for the experience of a lifetime as you discover all of the magic of this 8 bedroom, 5 bathroom home with a private heated pool and a movie theater. Every room is themed including special effects and lighting to make sure you have a truly memorable stay.

To see more photos and book your own stay at Loma Homes’ Once Upon a Castle property, visit the official website here.

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!