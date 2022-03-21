Marvel Caves to Enraged Fans, MAJORLY Updates Character

Marvel’s next entry in Phase Four is fast approaching, with Moon Knight hitting Disney+ on March 30. The series will scare Marvel fans and debut Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight. However, the series has been the subject of controversy with Moon Knight fans demanding to know if Moon Knight would be Jewish in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Marvel Studios had erased the Jewish heritage of similar characters such as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

One of the creators of Moon Knight, Alan Zelenetz, dismissed the controversy and angered Marvel fans and his fellow Marvel writers, including Neil Kleid (Spider-Man: Kraven’s Last Hunt). Oscar Isaac referenced how he was cast despite not being Jewish in his opening monologue when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

Marvel Studios has been in a precarious place with fans after the backlash following their parent company, Disney, donating to politicians supporting the controversial “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Marvel issued a statement saying they did not support the bill, but their words rang hollow as the news was quickly followed by fumbling their Pride Month release announcement and the trailer for the Ms. Marvel show, which has divided fans. The MCU has made significant controversial changes to Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Thus, Moon Knight has found itself in the crosshairs of fans demanding that Marvel and Disney live up to their promises of diversity. And at a long last, it appears they will get their wish as director Mohamed Diab revealed that yes, Moon Knight WILL be Jewish in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Responding to Twitter User oofouchoww who issued this criticism:

“This whole moon knight situation continued to prove to me that MCU fandoms have never been safe for Jewish people, or really any marginalized group. […] how willing some of you are to fight with marginalized groups defending the Disney corporations’ moves to erase characters ethnic and racial identities. it’s ridiculous.”

Mohamed Diab responded with:

“Wait until the end of the show, You’ll be pleased.”

Some fans are suspicious that it took so long for anyone to confirm that Marc Spector/Steven Grant will be Jewish. Even Diab’s response is vague, only saying that critics like oofouchoww will be assuaged by the end of the six-episode run of Moon Knight. So, perhaps fans should temper their expectations.

The official description of the series reads:

“Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Oscar Isaac will battle Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow as the Fist of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. Following his debut, Oscar Isaac has teased he will be returning to the MCU in a team-up with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in a possible adaptation of Midnight Sons.

Let us know if Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab’s announcement has gotten you on board with the next Marvel original series on Disney+.