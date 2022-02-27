Production On New ‘Indiana Jones’ Project Officially Ends

Snakes! We hope there are snakes!

After facing multiple delays as well as several on-set issues, Indiana Jones 5 seems to be coming along nicely now. We recently learned that production was nearing the “home stretch” and now we have even more exciting news.

Many were worried after Disney announced a 5th film would be coming, as Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) is now nearly 80 years old. One crew member was even found dead on the set last year. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help production either, but as of now, it all seems to be smooth sailing.

Frank Marshall, one of the film’s producers, went to Twitter earlier today to share some exciting news along with a picture. See the tweet below:

That’s a wrap!!! #indianajones

As you can see, production has officially wrapped on the next Indiana Jones film, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Very little is known about the plot of Indiana Jones 5, but it has been rumored it will take place during the “space race” in the 1960s. Instead of Steven Spielberg, James Mangold (Logan) took the reigns for the new entry in the legendary film franchise. Spielberg, will, however, serve as executive producer on the project. Additional producers include Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, and the previously mentioned Frank Marshall.

Unfortunately, those eagerly awaiting the release of Indiana Jones 5 have a longer wait than they may have anticipated. Disney announced the theatrical delay of multiple upcoming projects including a nearly one-year-long pushback on Indy 5 from July 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The delay also included numerous upcoming Marvel Studios films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we have recently seen Indy return to the magic! Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is now running daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Guests to enjoy, so you can watch Indy on stage at Walt Disney World Resort while we await his next on-screen appearance.

Are you excited for the next installment of the Indiana Jones franchise? Let us know in the comments below!