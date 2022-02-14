Marvel Teases New Secrets About Upcoming Series

A new Moon Knight TV spot has been released and there are a lot of new details about Marvel’s newest superhero.

If you haven’t seen the TV spot, here it is:

Right away we see Star Wars and Marvel alum, Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight in a grass field with Khonshu, the moon god behind him. This interaction seems to frighten Marc Spector/Steven Grant which is most likely due to the hero struggling with Dissociative Identity Disorder. Khonshu is seen later again walking down the hallway with Steven Grant in the elevator who is once again afraid.

This TV spot shows more of Moon Knight’s costume and how it will look in the series. There’s a shot of the hero jumping into a crowd of criminals with his cape forming a crescent moon. The shot seems to be set in Egypt as it has a pyramid-shaped building with horsemen off to the left in the sand. Another shot has Moon Knight grabbing one of his crescent moon blades from the moonlit sky and it looks like the hero is next to a church under a full moon.

Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow might use more magic than science. The mad scientist is seen carrying a staff that is shown later to unleash some sort of magic that is seen above a pyramid. The six-episode series seems to be primarily set in Egypt, but also potentially in other parts of the world. Egypt does have some grassland, but it’s hard to know if those shots are set in Egypt or not. The pyramids may also play a role in the series as they were shown several times and Arthur Harrow’s purple magic is seen above one of the iconic landmarks.

Moon Knight merchandise has also shown Egyptian Mythology to be a focus for the series. It’s unclear if the Egyptian gods will be friends or foes for Moon Knight. This all depends on the relationship the Egyptian gods will have with Khonshu. The moon god will of course play an integral role in the series as the god gives Moon Knight his powers and become Khonshu’s champion. In the comics, Moon Knight has been known to fight some Egyptian gods only because they were enemies of the moon god.

At the very least we know Moon Knight will be one of the more intense series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the show has been confirmed to be “very brutal” by Kevin Feige himself.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

In case you don’t know much about Moon Knight, don’t worry because here’s a short description of the complex hero from Marvel:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

