Drones Take Over Disney Park, Dominating the Sky

The 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris is nearly here, and Disney fans are freaking out. Although Walt Disney World Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is adding in a few special extras to their entertainment lineup that are specifically for the 30th, including a stunning addition to their nighttime show that will blow the minds of Guests.

There have been so many ongoing refurbishments at Disneyland Paris, which means that Guests are going to have so much to see and do just from offerings alone, and then will be able to dive into the details that have been added, from the new castle to the new flooring in Fantasyland. Both at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, the anniversary is looming and Cast Members are ready to celebrate.

One of the big additions for the 30th will be the new drones that will light the night sky with the 30th logo. Until now, the drones have just been something we have heard of on paper, but now we can see them actually testing, and it looks flawless. ED92 (@ED92Magic) just posted a video that one of their followers sent in, and it seems that from the newly reopened Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Guests will be able to see the drones in the air each night! Take a look below to see the video of the perfectly formed logo!

SPOILER ALERT ⚠️🚨 Our follower Jennifer staying at Disney’s Sequoia Lodge shares with us a video of the first drone rehearsals in the sky of Disneyland Paris for the Disney D-Light show ✨ #DisneylandParis30 #disneylandparis

This will not be the first time a Disney Park utilized drones for a special show. Back in 2016, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida hosted a limited-time holiday show featuring drones.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney's Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Disney Illuminations has finally return to Disneyland Paris, and soon we will see Sleeping Beauty Castle twinkle in the night sky with the new LED lighting package.

