Disney Remodeling Project “Not Nearly Done”, Still Being Worked On

If one thing is for certain when visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts, it’s that things are always changing.

From new attractions like the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster in EPCOT or the upcoming TRON attraction in the Magic Kingdom, there’s usually something new to look forward to when visiting the Disney Parks. Disneyland Paris has a lot going on right now in order to prepare for its 30th Anniverdary celebrations which begin in March.

One ride has been undergoing an extended refurbishment in order to freshen up the exterior of the rude, but the refurbishment seems to be taking a little longer than expected. Crush’s Caster is an exciting ride themed around the character Chrush from the Pixar film Finding Nemo (2003). Recently, we got some behind-the-scenes photos of what’s happening with the ride. See the full tweet below from DLP Report (@DLPReport) on Twitter:

At Cush’s Coaster, the queue remodeling project is not nearly done (the attraction is open, however):

The attraction closed earlier this January for some refurbishment and remodeling work. The ride is operational but the queue is still being worked on.

More on Crush’s Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris:

Join Crush and friends in Toon Studio®, where you’ll find the beached soundstage and set of the Disney•Pixar film,Finding Nemo. Then, aftertaking in the Sydney Harbour scenery, board a turtle shell and prepare for a ride through memorable moments from the movie.

Sit tight, as your shell dives into the ocean and begins its incredible journey. At first Nemo, Squirt and other familiar faces greet you in the Great Barrier Reef. But the serenity doesn’t last for long, as you’re sent plunging to the deepest darkest depths, where a sunken submarine sits surrounded by voracious glowfish, jellyfish and sharks. At Crush’s Coaster danger lurks. However, just in the nick of time, the strong East Australian Current churns you up and sends you spiralling back to Sydney Harbour to a rousing reception. Related: Disney Attributes Booming Profits To Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane Usage

Another new exciting addition coming to Disneyland Paris is its version of Avengers Campus. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and features a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

