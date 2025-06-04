Magic Kingdom’s ‘Villains’ Land in Danger of Being Canceled

Disney made waves in 2024 when it finally confirmed something fans had been dreaming about for years—Villains Land is officially coming to Magic Kingdom. Alongside the announcement of a Cars-themed expansion set to take over the back half of Frontierland, Disney revealed its long-rumored plans to build a dark and daring new land where classic Disney villains would finally get their spotlight.

There was just one catch: Villains Land would be Phase 2.

And if you’ve followed Disney park expansions in the past, you know exactly why that phrase sets off alarm bells.

Phase 1: The Cars-Themed Land That’s Taking Over Frontierland

Let’s start with what’s happening now. Disney is moving full steam ahead on a massive Cars-inspired land, themed to Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014), called Piston Peak National Park. This original expansion will sit on the land currently occupied by Tom Sawyer Island, the Liberty Square Riverboat, and Rivers of America—all of which close on July 6, 2025. Construction walls go up the very next day.

Piston Peak is no small project. It’s not a simple retheme or a single new ride. It’s an entirely new land with two attractions—one family-friendly and one thrill-based—plus immersive national park theming, custom architecture, and a fully original build from the ground up. Because of that, Disney has given no official timeline for opening. But based on what we know from similar projects (like Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora), we’re likely not walking through those gates until 2028—or later.

And that’s where the problem with Villains Land comes into focus.

What Happens to Phase 2?

Disney has made it clear that Villains Land will happen. It’s not just a “blue sky” idea anymore. It was part of the official announcement. But the timeline? That’s anyone’s guess.

Villains Land is expected to be built adjacent to the new Cars area, making use of additional expansion space Disney has carved out behind Frontierland. Here’s how Disney describes the land:

“The new land will encompass all your dreams- er, nightmares. The space will be home to two major attractions, dining, and shopping on an incredibly twisted grand scale. “Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls,” Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro teased. “It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be.”

While it’s still early in development, the idea is for this land to be home to iconic baddies like Maleficent, Hades, Ursula, Jafar, and others. A dark castle, shadowy forest, and potentially a thrilling ride based around some of the most powerful villains in Disney history—what’s not to love.

But here’s the catch: Disney is notorious for announcing Phase 2 projects that never materialize. Think about EPCOT’s Mary Poppins attraction. Or the shelved Play! Pavilion. Or even the original World Celebration plans that ended up dramatically scaled back.

Once a project is pushed beyond Phase 1, it enters risky territory. It’s no longer a “must-do now” priority. It’s a “maybe someday” promise. And with Disney pouring all of its current resources into building Cars Land first, Villains Land could be years away from even breaking ground.

Too Far Down the Road?

Realistically, if Piston Peak doesn’t open until 2028, there’s little chance that significant construction on Villains Land begins before then. That means you may be looking at 2029 or 2030 just to get shovels in the dirt—let alone welcome guests. And in that time, so many things can change. Budgets get adjusted. Leadership priorities shift. Guest preferences evolve. If something comes along that’s more urgent (or profitable), Villains Land could quietly get deprioritized.

It doesn’t help that Disney hasn’t said much about Villains Land since that 2024 announcement. There’s been no updated concept art. No construction permits. No ride descriptions. And fans are starting to ask: Is this really happening?

Why Fans Are So Invested

Let’s be honest—Villains Land would be one of the most exciting additions Disney has made in decades. It’s something guests have been asking for since the early 2000s. The villains have always been wildly popular, from the Halloween parties to merchandise to meet-and-greets. Giving them their own space would balance out Magic Kingdom’s lineup and offer something fresh and darker in tone—without being too scary for families.

But all of that momentum could be lost if Disney delays too long. The longer they wait, the more likely it is that this land gets swept aside in favor of newer trends or easier wins.

Is Villains Land Still Coming?

Right now, Villains Land is still technically on Disney’s to-do list as an announced project. But fans know better than to take “Phase 2” as a guarantee. The signs are all there—Piston Peak is a massive undertaking that will consume Disney’s attention for years. Meanwhile, Villains Land sits in limbo, with no active development in sight.

Perhaps it’s going to happen with no issues. However, it would’ve been a little more promising if we had heard more about the land — just as we have with Cars Land — than we have by now.

The hope is still alive. But until Disney starts moving dirt, it’s fair to say that Villains Land is in danger of falling victim to the very thing it was created to celebrate: a dark twist ending.