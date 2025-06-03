BREAKING: Magic Kingdom’s Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America Sets Closing Date

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is gearing up for its most ambitious expansion yet, as Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America will officially close on July 6, 2025. This marks the end of an era for these beloved attractions, making room for two exciting new themed areas: the Cars-inspired Piston Peak National Park and the upcoming Villains Land. Disney calls this “the largest transformation in Magic Kingdom’s history,” signaling a bold new chapter for the park.

A New Frontier: Piston Peak National Park

Inspired by the rugged beauty of America’s Rocky Mountains and iconic national parks, Piston Peak National Park will immerse guests in a breathtaking wilderness filled with towering trees, snowcapped peaks, roaring rivers, and impressive geysers. The fictional park is designed to continue the rich tradition of storytelling that has defined Liberty Square and Frontierland since Magic Kingdom’s opening day.

Guests will explore a rustic visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, and winding trails—all set within the world of Disney and Pixar’s Cars. Imagineers have embraced “Parkitecture,” an architectural style developed by the National Park Service to ensure buildings harmonize naturally with the surrounding environment. Trees will create natural barriers between the new off-road rally ride and neighboring areas, while rugged mountains and dramatic geysers will integrate seamlessly with existing landmarks like Grizzly Hall and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

The Legacy of Frontierland Storytelling

The transition from Liberty Square’s colonial influences to the adventurous landscapes of Frontierland has long been a journey across American history and imagination. From the charm of New Orleans at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to the thrill of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Magic Kingdom has celebrated heroic characters and tales that inspire dreams and discovery. Piston Peak National Park promises to extend this narrative tradition with its own unique blend of wilderness and racing excitement.

Villains Land: A Twisted New Realm

Alongside the Cars expansion, Imagineers are hard at work developing Villains Land, the first-ever area devoted entirely to Disney’s iconic antagonists. Slated to open in 2030 or 2031, this land will feature two major attractions, dining, shopping, and immersive experiences that bring the darker side of Disney storytelling to life on an unprecedented scale.

Changes on the Rivers of America

With the closure of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America beginning July 7, guests will say goodbye to the Liberty Square Riverboat and the tranquil waterways that have long been part of Magic Kingdom’s charm. The Walt Disney World Railroad will continue running but will operate as a shuttle between Main Street and Fantasyland stations while construction progresses.

Meanwhile, other exciting updates are on the horizon: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is scheduled to reopen next year with fresh enhancements, and Disney Starlight will debut on Magic Kingdom’s streets on July 20. Additionally, The Beak and Barrel promises to welcome pirates of all ages, adding to the evolving entertainment lineup.

Looking Ahead

This major transformation represents Disney’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling and innovation. As Piston Peak National Park and Villains Land take shape, Magic Kingdom will offer new adventures that honor its rich heritage while captivating new generations of guests.

Disney encourages visitors to experience Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America before their final day of operation on July 6, making this summer a memorable farewell to some of the park’s classic favorites.

