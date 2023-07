Disneyland Resort, The Happiest Place on Earth, is a dream vacation destination for families worldwide… But what if your visit turned into a nightmare?

TikToker @fernie.69_ was furious after waiting three to four hours alongside more than one thousand Guests to ride Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland Park. After the attraction broke down, Disney Cast Members told Guests to stay in line but ultimately turned them all away after being unable to restart it. The Guest shared this video:

“Disneyland made 1000 of people wait 3-4 hours for… rides that were all broken,” the Guest wrote. “Fix your rides.”

“All the rides were broken happiest place my *ss,” he continued.

More on Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland Resort

This Cars (2006) themed ride was inspired by Chevrolet Test Track in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. More than a decade after opening, it still thrills thousands of Guests daily.

“Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and ‘wheel’ thrills.”

“Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road.”

Have you ever waited for a broken ride at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.