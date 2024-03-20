Disney Villains Take Over in Newest Attraction Announcement

Despite the enormous fan following, the Disney Villains have only recently been living up to their full potential. As multiple new faces were introduced at last year’s Oogie Boogie Bash and the push for more villain-focused offerings is on the rise, Disney just dropped a new development that sees the likes of Hades and Scar taking over the traditional Disney experience.

Although there has been no official announcement from the Walt Disney Company, Disney Imagineering has expressed interest in a villain-themed park or land, much to the delight of the fanbase. Although we might still have a long wait before that happens, Disney is already taking the proper steps to make it happen.

A recent reveal (seen below) from the Disney Cruise Line showed that Disney’s newest ship, The Disney Destiny, is making room for not just a Disney Villains event but an entire shipwide theme concerning a battle between some of Disney’s heaviest hitters. Captain Minnie definitely has her work cut out for her.

The Disney Villains Get Their Own Cruise Ship

As much as people adore characters like Hercules and Simba, it’s a safe bet to say that most hardcore Disney fans are much more interested in seeing the likes of Scar, Hades, and Cruella De Vil attempting to claim the ship as their own. While the video above doesn’t give too much away, it’s still clear that Disney is doubling down on its interest in more villainous material.

The official descriptor from the Disney Parks states the following,

“The Disney Destiny, sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, will have a first-of-its-kind design theme, “Heroes and Villains,” drawing on the legacies of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.”

While that might only give potential guests the bare minimum in terms of context, it’s interesting that Disney would go out of its way to name drop the legacies of theme park attractions specifically. Both the heroes and villains have appearances in certain attractions, but it feels entirely too convenient timing with what we’ve witnessed in months prior.

The Villains Are Growing Stronger

Not only has there been growing interest in a Disney Villain park from the fanbase and Imagineers, Disney seems to have been subtly playtesting some villainous features (such as the Character Meet and Greets). Pair that with an entire cruise where the villains play a massive role, and things begin to come closer and closer together.

While it’s still anyone’s guess as to what the company is officially doing with its plans for the Disney Villains, it certainly feels like plans are only going to get bigger. The Disney Destiny sets sail in 2025, and it looks like fans are in store for a massive and magical adventure.

