Incredible ‘Cruella’-Themed Performance Lands Olympic Ice Skater Silver Medal

This morning, the women took the ice for their Free Skate at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China, which aired on USA Network with former figure skating champion Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski as hosts/commentators.

The women’s figure skating competition has been a hot topics as of late with Kamila Valieva, Russia’s number one figure skater, is now competing for the gold medal. Valieva, 15, was cleared to compete in the women’s event by a panel of arbitrators despite her testing positive for a banned heart drug.

Valieva competed in the Free Skate this morning, alongside Wakaba Higuchi of Japan, who skated her heart out to the soundtrack from Disney’s The Lion King (1993), as well as fellow Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova, who performed to Disney’s Cruella (2021), which stars Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

One Twitter user expressed how much they loved the performance, writing:

#AlexandraTrusova was really really amazing. Hatsoff to that cruella performance. If I was there at #Beijing2022

you would have been hearing some very loud cheers from me. So fabulous. So amazing! Trusova was literally on fire🔥 #FigureSkating#ROC — میمونہ ملک (@MamoonaIqbal24) February 17, 2022

And Twitter account Golden Skate said:

Alexandra Trusova Александра Трусова (ROC) 2021 #WorldFigure 🥉Wow! She attempted 5 quads! Not all completely clean but that was her best skate in an international competiton! It will take some beating! PB 251.73 (FP 177.13)

FS: "Cruella" #Olympics #Beijing2022 #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/4IUsbJHZX2 — Golden Skate (@goldenskate) February 17, 2022

Another fan, Cameron Scott, Tweeted:

I’m all about this Russian woman’s skater killing it on the ice to #IwanttobeyourDog from @DisneyStudios #Cruella 👏👏👏 outstanding!! #Trusova #WinterOlympics @NBCSports

You can check out Trusova’s performance in the Tweet below:

Trusova placed second overall thanks to that performance, with her fellow Russian skater Anna Shcherbakova receiving the gold medal.

Trusova was not the first Olympian to skate to Disney-themed music as in the men’s skate, French Olympian Adam Siao Him Fa not only incorporated a faux lightsaber battle into his performance, but his costume was reminiscent of iconic Star Wars villain, Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Did you watch Trusova’s Free Skate performance? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.