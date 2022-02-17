Olympic Figure Skater BLOWS Fans Away With ‘The Lion King’ Routine

We have been seeing quite a few Disney-themed ice skating performances at the 2022 Olympics, which are in Beijing, China.

This morning, the women took the ice for their Free Skate, which aired on USA Network with former figure skating champion Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski as hosts/commentators.

The women’s figure skating competition has been a hot topics as of late with Kamila Valieva, Russia’s number one figure skater, is now competing for the gold medal. Valieva, 15, was cleared to compete in the women’s event by a panel of arbitrators despite her testing positive for a banned heart drug.

But this morning, during the free skate, all eyes were on Wakaba Higuchi of Japan as she skated her heart out to the soundtrack from Disney’s The Lion King (1993) and fans absolutely loved it.

Twitter user esther said:

SHE DID IT! I’M SO PROUD OF WAKABA HIGUCHI!

As another fan Tweeted:

my girl slayed! 🔥 #WakabaHiguchi

Twitter user Soul took to social media to share:

Wakaba Higuchi’s wonderful Lion King 3A. 💯🔥

And Canadian Skate Fan Tweeted out, bringing up Valieva and the recent controversy:

Wakaba Higuchi has so much to be proud of at the Beijing Olympics. She landed two stunning and historic Triple Axels, and won the heart of viewers worldwide. A ray of light in an event dimmed by cheating #wakabahiguchi #figureskating #Beijing2022

Higuchi was not the first Olympian to skate to Disney-themed music as in the men’s skate, French Olympian Adam Siao Him Fa not only incorporated a faux lightsaber battle into his performance, but his costume was reminiscent of iconic Star Wars villain, Sith Lord Darth Vader.

