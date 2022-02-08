Internet Blows Up Over Olympic Figure Skater “Dressed as Darth Vader”

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China are well underway, with former figure skating champion Johnny Weir bringing his unique flair nightly alongside co-host Tara Lipinski.

Last night, Star Wars fans thoroughly enjoyed one specific figure skater’s performance and they’ve taken to social media to celebrate.

French Olympian Adam Siao Him Fa not only incorporated a faux lightsaber battle into his performance, but his costume was reminiscent of iconic Star Wars villain, Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Dr. Jen Golbeck shared a Grogu GIF with the caption:

Waiting for my timeline to blow up with tweets from my geek friends about this French figure skater dressed like darth vader and skating to Star Wars music pic.twitter.com/gdVU95VLs5 — Dr. Jen Golbeck 💉💉💉 (@jengolbeck) February 8, 2022

Juliet Macur wrote:

Watching skaters warm-up for the Olympic men’s singles figure skating event today and one is skating to Star Wars music. I’m all about this Darth Vader theme. It should be a fun day.

Jonathan Vaughters replied, jokingly calling out Macur’s apparent lack of Star Wars franchise knowledge:

It’s called the Imperial March. Jeez. You’re losing your nerd license, if you’re not careful. — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) February 7, 2022

Zierrah couldn’t get enough of the French skater:

Adam Siao Him Fa was beyond amazing!! #FigureSkating

Rhyder was emotional over the performance, gushing:

Okay…Adam Siao from France just gave me chills with that performance!!!! AHHHHH The Star Wars theme…I can’t #WinterOlympics2022 #FigureSkating

Okay…Adam Siao from France 🇫🇷 just gave me chills with that performance!!!! AHHHHH 😭😭😭 The Star Wars theme…I can't 😭😭😭 #WinterOlympics2022 #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/er3LqW9ddg — Rhyder (@rhyderlight) February 8, 2022

USA Today also weighed in on Siao’s performance, which has truly taken the internet by storm:

…[Siao offered] an energetic performance replete with the sounds of blasters and the buzz of lightsabers. He even donned a Jedi-themed costume, to boot. The program immediately prompted buzz on social media from skating and Star Wars fans alike, and helped vault Siao Him Fa, 21, into the next round. He landed two of his three jumps en route to a short program score of 86.74, plenty high enough to qualify for the next phase of the men's individual competition, which will take place Thursday.

As for the Dark Lord of the Sith, fans can expect to see him again in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) both reprising their prequel trilogy roles.

Vader is officially described as:

Once a heroic Jedi Knight, Darth Vader was seduced by the dark side of the Force, became a Sith Lord, and led the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Order. He remained in service of the Emperor — the evil Darth Sidious — for decades, enforcing his Master’s will and seeking to crush the fledgling Rebel Alliance. But there was still good in him…

What did you think about Siao’s Star Wars performance?