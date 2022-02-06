Fans Shook as Olympic Legend Channels Minnie Mouse’s Controversial Look

Recently, ahead of Disneyland Paris’s 30th anniversary celebration, the theme park debuted a brand new outfit for Minnie Mouse.

Instead of one of Minnie’s iconic polka dot dresses, the Fab Five character is dressed in a pantsuit designed by none other than British fashion icon, Stella McCartney (yes, she’s Paul’s daughter).

Disney’s announcement about Minnie’s new look reads:

And we’re thrilled to announce the First Ultrachic Pantsuit for Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Paris, designed by Stella McCartney herself. In honor of Women’s History Month, starting on March 6, 2022, find Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney Studios Park as she rocks a new take on her signature polka dots. As part of International Women’s Rights Day, Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse t-shirt exclusively available online and in Stella stores on March 8, 2022. Starting spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by the cult movie Fantasia will be also launched by Stella McCartney. Related: Changes Confirmed For Fantasmic!, Disney Fans React

The pantsuit has been the cause of mixed reactions, with many Disney fans unhappy about the change to Minnie Mouse’s classic appearance.

Now, however, somewhat comically, Winter Olympics watchers are comparing figure skating legend Johnny Weir’s hairstyle on Saturday, February 5 to the controversial attire.

NBC 7 San Diego shared a photo of Weir, captioned:

Johnny Weir has routinely used the Olympic stage to show off his unique personal style and his attire for the second night of figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was no exception.

Johnny Weir has routinely used the Olympic stage to show off his unique personal style and his attire for the second night of figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was no exception. https://t.co/R7hdOCAr6C — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) February 6, 2022

Ann wrote:

#johnnyweir negated his fab outfit and conversation with the idiotic #mickeymouse ears @JohnnyGWeir #olympics @NBCOlympicTalk @NBCOlympics #Beijing2022 #Beijing2022WinterOlympics #Beijing

The Olympics Goof:

Johnny Weir is now Minnie Mouse ha #NBC #Olympics

Johnny Weir is now Minnie Mouse

ha#NBC #Olympics — The Olympics Goof!™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) February 6, 2022

Aidan Mayer Ahearn didn’t hate the always flamboyant Weir’s look:

Johnny Weir looks like Minnie Mouse and I kind of dig it y’all!!!

Johnny Weir looks like Minnie Mouse and I kind of dig it y’all!!! — Aidan Mayer Ahearn (@aidan_m_ahearn) February 6, 2022

Although Weir’s pantsuit definitely made him appear he was channeling Minnie’s new look, some fans understandably also thought his hairstyle was reminiscent of Mickey Mouse:

Turned on the Olympics and…is Johnny Weir going for a Mickey Mouse look?

Turned on the Olympics and…is Johnny Weir going for a Mickey Mouse look? — Jimmy Brooks (@ikttruth) February 6, 2022

Kendra James wrote:

Turned on skating and told Jon to pay attention because, “We’re about to see some wild sh*t from this Russian girl.” I know I’m right because Johnny Weir’s got his Mickey Mouse ears in for the occasion.

Turned on skating and told Jon to pay attention because, "We're about to see some wild shit from this Russian girl." I know I'm right because Johnny Weir's got his Mickey Mouse ears in for the occasion. — Kendra! (@KendraJames_) February 6, 2022

Weir, for his part, has weighed in on his unique hairstyle for the second night of figure skating. NBC Chicago reported:

When asked during the start of the broadcast about the inspiration behind his look, Weir revealed he channeled Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. “I’m paying homage to Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 panda mascot,” he told his co-hosts [including Olympic legend Tara Lipinski].

Weir shared details about his outfit of the night on his official Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHNNY WEIR (@johnnygweir)

What do you think about Johnny Weir’s latest outfit?