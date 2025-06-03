Confirmed: Disney’s Cars Land Will Be Completely Hidden from Magic Kingdom Guests

Big changes are coming to Frontierland at Disney World, but don’t expect to spot a car engine or hear the roar of a race car engine as you stroll through the area. Disney’s highly anticipated “Cars”-themed expansion, set to transform a large portion of Magic Kingdom, promises to introduce the beloved Pixar franchise in a way that won’t disrupt the park’s iconic charm. While Cars will become a major player in the Magic Kingdom’s wilderness, it will do so without messing with the existing vibe of the Frontierland area or its signature sightlines. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming transformation.

No Cars in Sight: Disney’s Plan to Keep the “Cars” Expansion Hidden

It’s all about keeping the Cars expansion in the background, according to Disney’s Imagineers, who have been working tirelessly on the redesign of the space. The new area, known as Piston Peak National Park, will take over the Rivers of America, replacing the current attraction with a Cars-themed wilderness.

Guests may be in for a treat with the introduction of car-inspired architecture, including log cabins and ranger lodges, but the vision for Piston Peak involves keeping the view free from any distractions. Imagineers have designed this new land to be hidden from certain angles so that it will not interfere with the stunning views of Liberty Square, Adventureland, and other classic Magic Kingdom areas.

The most important part of the expansion? Ensuring that when you enter the park, whether coming from Main Street, U.S.A., or wandering through Liberty Square, you won’t be staring at giant tire-shaped rock formations or the glaring sights of a car-filled landscape. Imagineers have compared this to how Mount Prometheus was hidden at Tokyo DisneySea, where it is only revealed when approaching from certain parts of the park. The goal? To preserve the immersive experience of Magic Kingdom and maintain the seamless flow between themed lands.

The “Cars” Expansion Will Remain Quiet

One of the concerns Disney World fans often have with theme park expansions is how loud and intrusive new attractions can be. Imagineers were quick to address this issue with the Piston Peak redesign, assuring guests that while the new area will feature an off-road rally ride—a Cars signature attraction—guests won’t be hearing the deafening sounds of revving engines and race cars at every corner of the park.

The team behind the Piston Peak National Park development emphasized that noise levels are a key consideration. The sound pollution from the main attraction will be carefully controlled to ensure that guests only hear the excitement of the ride in the appropriate areas. Techniques such as adjusting the ride path and audio mixes, implementing landscape buffers, and utilizing strategic trail pitches will be put into place. The end result? Guests walking near Liberty Square or Big Thunder Mountain won’t have to worry about hearing the zoom of an off-road rally race as they take in the quiet ambiance of the area.

Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and More to Close for the Overhaul

The Piston Peak expansion will come with some major closures. The Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Liberty Square Riverboat will be permanently closed beginning in July, paving the way for the Cars world to take over. This will impact the traditional atmosphere of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland for a while, but Disney is working hard to integrate new elements that will keep the spirit of the park intact.

The area will still maintain its characteristic “wilderness” aesthetic, but with the added richness of water features, rocky terrain, and lush green landscapes. With the inspiration drawn from national parks, and in particular the Rocky Mountains, Piston Peak will bring a different kind of charm to Magic Kingdom.

Designing a New Frontier

When it comes to the thematic concept for this expansion, Disney went all in on “parkitecture meets car-itecture.” For those unfamiliar with the term, this refers to a hybrid design that blends the rugged wilderness style of national parks (think log cabins and wooden lodges) with the unique charm of the Cars franchise. Imagineers have drawn inspiration from places like Grizzly Peak Airfield at Disney California Adventure and Camp Woodchuck at Tokyo Disneyland to create a picturesque setting that fits seamlessly into the existing landscape of the park.

The entire layout will feature expansive waterfalls, rivers, geysers, and large, snowy mountain peaks—all designed to blend into the existing Frontierland. When it’s all finished, guests will be able to walk through the geyser fields near Big Thunder Mountain, with rainbow pools and tire-inspired water features adding a touch of whimsy to the natural beauty of the park.

The Rocky Mountains Take Over Frontierland

Disney’s choice to create this new area inspired by the Rocky Mountains rather than a desert locale like Big Thunder Mountain is a departure from the park’s existing landscapes, but it promises to provide a much-needed change of scenery. The lush, mountainous setting of Piston Peak will bring water and greenery to an area that is currently lacking those features. The goal is to provide a contrast to the dry, arid landscapes of Frontierland’s current theme and create a more diverse environmental aesthetic.

A New Era of Frontierland: Blending Old and New

The Cars expansion will also serve as an evolution for Frontierland, moving beyond its Old West roots and into a more modern frontier, but one that remains connected to its past. Imagineers envision the area as a merging of past and future, offering a setting that celebrates the “American Wilderness” while showcasing the determination of the Carscharacters, who will embark on an off-road rally in the new ride. As Disney reimagines this section of the park, they will also take into account the unique themes of Liberty Square and Frontierland to keep the transition smooth, but exciting.

Fans of the Cars franchise will be delighted by the unique new addition, but guests who love the classic charm of Magic Kingdom need not worry. While Piston Peak National Park will definitely bring some new energy to the park, Disney’s attention to detail will ensure that the expansion doesn’t overwhelm or disrupt the atmosphere that Magic Kingdom is known for.

What’s Next for Disney World’s Magic Kingdom?

The development of the Cars expansion in Frontierland is still underway, with more updates expected as Disney moves closer to completion. For now, the Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and Liberty Square Riverboat remain closed as crews prepare for the big changes.

In the meantime, guests can expect to continue enjoying Magic Kingdom’s classic attractions, but with the knowledge that exciting new additions are on the horizon. Whether you’re a Cars fan or someone who cherishes the park’s nostalgic charm, this expansion is sure to offer something for everyone—and it won’t interrupt the experience you know and love.

Stay tuned for more details as the Cars expansion progresses, and be sure to follow Disney for official updates on this exciting project!