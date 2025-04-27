Disney Silently Cancels Closure, Renews Rivers of America Attraction

The Liberty Square Riverboat has returned to Magic Kingdom Park after closing all day on Wednesday, April 23.

On Wednesday, the Liberty Belle, the riverboat that takes guests on a scenic cruise along the Rivers of America, did not open at its scheduled time of 11:00 a.m. The attraction remained closed for the day, with the entrance blocked off to guests. Disney cast members shared that the closure was due to a boiler issue, but no clear timeline was given for when the riverboat would be operational again.

Though the closure was unexpected, it offered guests a glimpse into the future of the Magic Kingdom. At D23 Expo 2024, Walt Disney World Resort revealed plans to revamp Frontierland, including the demolition of much of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island for two new Cars (2006) attractions. As part of these changes, the Liberty Square Riverboat is expected to be phased out.

While some Disney Parks fans are excited for the Cars-themed rides, others are disappointed by the prospect of losing a peaceful and nostalgic part of Magic Kingdom. The Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island have long provided a serene escape from the usual hustle and bustle of the Walt Disney World Resort, making them a favorite among guests who cherish Disney’s original charm.

Luckily, the Liberty Belle’s closure on Wednesday wasn’t permanent. The My Disney Experience app confirmed that the riverboat was back in action the following day, Thursday, April 23, with a 15-minute wait time for guests hoping to ride. For now, the attraction remains part of Magic Kingdom, though the clock may be ticking on its future.

While Walt Disney World Resort has not officially commented on the reason for the temporary closure, it’s not unusual for Disney to keep these types of operational hiccups under wraps.

Disney has not yet provided an official date for when the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will close, nor have they confirmed the grand opening date of the new Cars-themed attractions. Construction permits for the Frontierland overhaul and the nearby Disney Villains land have already been filed, indicating that the transformation is imminent.

If you’re hoping to experience the Liberty Square Riverboat one last time, it might be wise to plan your visit soon!

Are the new Cars attractions worth losing the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.