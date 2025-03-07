Guests Flee Magic Kingdom as Crowd Mass Overtakes Park

Loyal Walt Disney World Resort guests are fleeing Magic Kingdom Park as spring break crowds descend on Central Florida. One Disney Park guest recently shared a jaw-dropping video of the situation on TikTok.

Spring break is notoriously one of the busiest times to visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Although most public schools don’t close until Easter, which is April 20 this year, some colleges and universities are already on vacation. Crowd levels skyrocket at Walt Disney World Resort as families take the opportunity to spend time together without skipping class.

Earlier this month, Inside the Magic reported surging Lightning Lane prices as Walt Disney World Resort prepares for spring break crowds. But this week’s crowds surely had some Disney Park guests wishing they splurged on Lightning Lane…

On Tuesday, TikTok user @live.laugh.lem shared this video of crowds at Magic Kingdom Park. “Spring break is in FULL SWING in Walt Disney World!” the guest captioned the clip.

In the video, the guest shows a crowded ferryboat on its way to Magic Kingdom Park and masses overwhelming the theme park entrance. While riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, the guest notices that the TRON Lightcycle / Run line extends back to the Tomorrowland Speedway entrance.

“I can’t even see the end,” he said.

The Disney Park guest also filmed the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure line, which recently switched from Virtual Queue to standby. Guests appeared to be lining up at the start of the queue, meaning they could expect to wait at least an hour to ride.

Although he didn’t include EPCOT in his video, the TikToker said spring break crowds also overtook the International Flower & Garden Festival.

“It was crazy today at EPCOT,” he wrote.

Disney Parks fans cited the video as a reason to avoid Magic Kingdom Park this spring.

“The way I’d just turn around and leave,” @picklenerd commented.

“No because same I would just go home,” @neerlinlaya replied.

Still, others insisted it’s possible to visit Walt Disney World Resort right now and avoid the crowds.

“Can’t relate, “@i.dont..like..sand wrote. “I went to Magic yesterday and rode tron twice in standby in less than 50 minutes (20 first time 25 second) and Tiana’s in 45.”

“Was there yesterday – rode every ride and the longest wait was 15 mins,” said @superflyrachel. “It was a perfect Disney day.”

Have you braved Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park during spring break? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!