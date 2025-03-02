Just in Time for Spring Break, Disney World Institutes Another Massive Price Increase

It is finally March. That means the cold weather of January and February is slowly starting to disappear, and the clocks will spring ahead next weekend.

For the Walt Disney World Resort, that means the start of the Spring Break season. Disney is hoping that the parks will be filled with guests for the next four to six weeks.

However, for those looking to brave the crowds and warmer weather, Disney World is also hitting them with a price increase on what has become necessary for all Disney World trips: Lightning Lane passes.

We already knew that Disney World was increasing the prices of its Lightning Lane Premier Pass to its highest levels ever for Spring Break, but now, Disney has also increased the prices of its Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass to near-record levels.

Seven days until we are back at WDW, looking at Premier Passes Should I start a Go Fund Me? 😂😂😂 This is awful @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/ecUsuAwxD7 — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) March 2, 2025

Disney World is charging $429 per person per day for its Lightning Lane Premier Pass at Magic Kingdom. That same pass is $339 at Hollywood Studios, $239 at EPCOT, and $189 at Animal Kingdom.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass allows guests to skip the line once on every ride in the park without having to plan a specific time window.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows guests to book three rides at once with specific return times for those attractions. The Lightning Lane Single Pass gives guests a window to return for one attraction, such as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, or Flight of Passage.

In Late February, Lightning Lane Multi Passes cost:

Magic Kingdom $29 EPCOT $24 Hollywood Studios $29 Animal Kingdom $17

In early March, those prices will increase by at least $3 per park and, in some cases, as much as $12. The new Spring Break prices are:

Magic Kingdom $39 EPCOT $32 Hollywood Studios $32 Animal Kingdom $29

The irony is that Animal Kingdom saw the most significant price increase while offering the fewest rides and attractions available for Lightning Lane use.

The single passes are also increasing. Here are the prices for those rides in February and early March:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train: $11/$14 Tron Lightcycle/Run: $19/$22 Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind: $18/$19 Rise of the Resistance: $20/$24 Flight of Passage: $16/$18

Disney is rumored to be using surge pricing for its park tickets; now, it appears the same model is being applied to its Lightning Lane services. It’s just another way that Disney World is taking more away from the fewer guests who can afford to pass their turnstiles.

What do you think of Disney World’s surge pricing on its Lightning Lane passes?