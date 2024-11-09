Disney Unveils Spellbinding Details for Villains Land at Magic Kingdom

Disney Parks head Josh D’Amaro has officially revealed new and chilling details about the highly anticipated Villains Land, the latest expansion planned for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

The announcement, made Saturday morning at the D23 Brazil convention, confirmed that Disney Villains fans can look forward to an entire land dedicated to some of the most infamous characters from Disney’s iconic films.

A Mysterious Spell and a Gathering of Evil

The storyline for Villains Land centers on a “mysterious spell” that brings Disney’s most sinister characters together in one place. This dark, magical event sets the stage for the immersive experience, which will allow guests to explore a land filled with the nefarious ambitions of Disney’s most iconic villains.

“Their evil ambitions give us endless possibilities to tell new stories,” D’Amaro told D23 attendees. “This new land will be home to the villains you know and loathe.” Standing before a backdrop of villainous portraits, D’Amaro’s words hinted at the thrilling atmosphere guests can expect in Villains Land, where they’ll come face-to-face with Disney’s most treacherous characters.

NEW: The storyline for Villains Land coming to Magic Kingdom Park will follow “a mysterious spell” that summons all of the Disney Villains in one place. “In our story, a mysterious spell has been cast, summoning villains from every realm.” (Source: https://t.co/cRPzx7W7J6) pic.twitter.com/blSZkU3IdZ — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) November 9, 2024

The Villainous Roster

The land will feature a line-up of 13 Disney Villains, each carefully selected to offer fans a rich and dynamic experience. The villains revealed so far include:

– Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

– Jafar from Aladdin

– Lady Tremaine from Cinderella

– Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove

– Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians

– Captain Hook from Peter Pan

– Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

– Mother Gothel from Tangled

– Ursula from The Little Mermaid

– Hades from Hercules

– Chernabog from Fantasia

– The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (in both her original and old hag forms)

– Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty (both as herself and her dragon form)

These 13 villains bring a mix of charm, cunning, and malevolence that will shape the unique attractions, shows, and experiences set to inhabit Villains Land. From the scheming magic of Jafar to the fiery wrath of Hades, each character promises to deliver their own brand of mischief and intrigue, creating a diverse yet cohesive narrative within the land.

Endless Possibilities for New Stories

Villains Land marks a bold new chapter for Magic Kingdom Park, bringing in an edgier aesthetic that will stand out from the park’s other lands. Fans have long hoped for a villain-themed addition, and with the growing popularity of Disney’s darker characters, Villains Land promises to be a thrilling destination for those who revel in the darker side of Disney magic.

With construction planned to begin soon, Disney is expected to share more details in the coming months as the land takes shape. Until then, fans of Disney Villains can eagerly anticipate a new realm of dark wonder, where the line between good and evil blurs, and the legends of Disney’s most notorious characters come to life.

Villains Land is poised to become a must-visit destination, drawing guests into a world where being bad has never looked so good.