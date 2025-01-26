Is It Time to Say Goodbye to Liberty Square?

When Walt Disney’s “Florida Project” opened on October 1, 1971, there was only one theme park — the Magic Kingdom. However, Walt always dreamed that it would be so much more. Since then, the Walt Disney World Resort has expanded to four theme parks, two water parks, dozens of hotels, and the massive shopping area that is Disney Springs.

While Disney World is so much more than it was when it first opened, one thing has remained largely the same—the Magic Kingdom.

Related: Say Goodbye! Magic Kingdom Is Shutting Down an Entire Land Soon

When the Magic Kingdom opened, there were six distinct lands — Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Liberty Square. And more than 50 years later, those are still the lands at the park (although a new Villain Land is coming).

Even though each of these lands has its own charm and aspects that make it special, we can’t help but wonder if maybe it’s time for one of them to head into the Disney vault.

And I am talking about Liberty Square.

And before you get mad at me, hear me out!

Attractions

Let’s start with the attractions.

As you probably heard, Disney World is preparing for a massive Frontierland expansion. The company announced the expansion in August 2024, saying that two new attractions based on the 2006 Pixar movie Cars (2006) would be added.

To make room for the Cars rides, Disney will be filling in part of the Rivers of America. That means that Tom Sawyer Island and Liberty Square River Boat will be closing permanently.

Related: Moving Time? How The Liberty Square Tree Got to Magic Kingdom

So, we are already one attraction down.

Next up is the Hall of Presidents. Now, this attraction is not closing permanently, but in recent years, it has become increasingly polarizing. There have been numerous reports of guests shouting their political beliefs during the show, ruining the experience for everyone else in the theater.

There have been frequent debates and speculation surrounding the attraction and whether or not Disney should close it.

Related: Disney’s Trump Feud May End the Hall of Presidents

Is it really worth having an attraction that causes so much controversy? Should they keep it open, or close it and create something more universally loved?

Of course, we can’t forget about the most popular and beloved attraction in the area, the Haunted Mansion! The Haunted Mansion is an icon and should stay that way. However, there is nothing about the attraction that screams colonial America, so it could be made to fit with many other themes.

Food

This is admittedly the biggest pause we have to take when thinking about closing Liberty Square. Over the years, guests have come to love Liberty Tree Tavern and Columbia Harbour House. Their classic New England-style options leave many mouths watering and guests coming back year after year.

It would be tough getting rid of both a table-service and a quick-service restaurant. But if we know one thing, it’s that Disney World chefs know how to create some truly delectable dishes, and we know they would be up to the task of creating new restaurants.

Related: Two Months Later, Disney World Updates Fan-Favorite Location After Magic Kingdom “Scandal”

Sadly, once a fan favorite, Sleepy Hollow has not been as popular in recent months. The quick-service spot was once known for its fresh-made Belgian waffles topped with Nutella, fresh berries, and even spicy chicken.

However, Sleepy Hollow recently changed its waffles from delicious Belgian to traditional Mickey Waffles. Many guests have been disappointed in the changes, and the majority opinion is that the food is not nearly as good as it once was. So, they might not be too upset to see that one go.

Stores

Many Disney stores are similar, no matter where in the theme parks they are located, so it might not be too much of a change.

Liberty Square is known for its Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, which is one of the more unique stores. However, it is not so colonial that it couldn’t fit anywhere else.

Memento Mori, the Haunted Mansion shop next to the attraction, is the same as the Christmas shop. It has its own unique flare that can be altered to fit into many different kinds of lands that Disney could create.

So, while it might be sad to see one of Walt Disney’s original lands become just a part of Disney’s storied history, there might just be too many changes coming and too much controversy surrounding what’s already there to keep Liberty Square as it.

Maybe the best thing Disney can do is create a brand-new land with brand-new experiences where guests can create a lifetime of new memories.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Inside the Magic overall.

How do you feel about Liberty Square? Is it a necessary part of the Disney experience, or should Disney think about giving the land a facelift and a different theme? Share your thoughts in the comments!