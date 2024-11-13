More Reservations Open for Disney World’s Controversial and Pricey New Restaurant

Guests can now snag a reservation at Disney World’s newest eatery from their phone.

Online reservations are now open for The Cake Bake Shop, the newest eatery to open at the Walt Disney World Resort. Guests may now make online reservations to the shop via the My Disney Experience App, as well as on the Walt Disney World Resort website.

The Cake Bake Shop is found at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort and officially opened in October after a rather lengthy construction period.

Guests have been eager to visit and explore the Cake Bake Shop ever since it was first announced by Disney, though the new location has certainly become one of the most controversial new locations to open at the Orlando, Florida resort in quite some time.

The Cake Bake Shop is a joint effort by Disney and Gwendolyn Rogers, one that specializes in unique sweet and savory treats. Of course, the main draw of The Cake Bake Shop is the cake, which comes in a variety of flavors.

Guests can grab a bite for breakfast, lunch, or Dinner at The Cake Bake Shop, which serves food from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

However, it’s the prices, not the menu, that has had guests up in arms. Guests figured this special cake shop would be pricy, but few were prepared to shell out the “dough” needed to try a single slice of cake. A piece of cake will run guests anywhere from $22 to $25, with a piece of pie coming in around $16.

Prior to The Cake Bake Shop opening, the restaurant’s specialty burger was priced at $32. This caused so much commotion within Disney theme park circles that The Cake Bake Shop actually lowered the price considerably.

A burger will still cost guests $26, which is still expensive but is far more comparable to other burgers across Walt Disney World Resort property than the original $32.

How to Make a Reservation

Guests can use either the My Disney Experience app or the official Disney World website to make a reservation.

The Cake Bake Shop is expected to become increasingly popular as the holiday season approaches, so guests are encouraged to reserve their place if they wish to visit.

Will you be booking a trip to The Cake Bake Shop?