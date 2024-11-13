Warning: 2025 Disney World Stays Will Be Affected With New Notice

Walt Disney World has officially announced major refurbishments that may impact upcoming stays at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

Currently, the Everything POP Food Court will be undergoing a renovation, meaning guests will need to use alternative entrances, and seating in the dining area may be limited. This advisory affects both casual diners and families counting on the space for meals and breaks.

Disney’s proactive notification about the refurbishment aims to prepare guests for potential inconveniences at the resort.

But that’s just the beginning, as we previously covered. In late March 2025, Pop Century guest rooms will also begin a refurbishment process that will stretch all the way to mid-February 2026. This extensive project, covering nearly a year, will focus on updates to guest rooms and some amenities, all with the goal of providing a refreshed experience once completed.

However, the presence of construction activities during daytime hours may impact guests who prefer a quieter, undisturbed resort experience.

Here’s a closer look at how these refurbishments might affect your stay at Pop Century Resort, what you can expect, and whether it might be worth considering alternatives for your Disney vacation.

What to Expect During the Everything POP Food Court Refurbishment

Starting in late September and lasting through the end of November, guests staying at Pop Century will find the Everything POP Food Court in transition. The food court will remain open, but guests should be prepared for alternate entrances and possibly reduced seating.

With construction crews working to update the area, expect some sections to be off-limits or modified temporarily. Dining in a bustling food court is a big part of the Pop Century experience, so this change may impact the convenience of grabbing a quick meal.

During peak mealtimes, the limited seating may lead to waits or crowding. For those who prefer more spacious dining experiences, it might be worth considering the nearby Art of Animation Resort’s Landscape of Flavors, a quick walk from Pop Century, as an alternative for meal breaks.

Extensive Room Refurbishments Starting in March 2025

Following the food court updates, Disney has planned extensive guest room refurbishments at Pop Century from March 2025 through February 2026. This renovation, lasting nearly a year, is likely to bring about noticeable changes to the rooms’ interiors.

While Disney has not provided specific details about the room updates, such refurbishments usually include new furnishings, enhanced decor, and modernized amenities.

“From late March 2025 to mid-February 2026, Guest rooms at Disney’s Pop Century Resort will undergo refurbishment. While all resort amenities will remain available, Guests may notice construction during daytime hours,” a new notice shares.

While all amenities will remain available, daytime construction noise is expected. Guests who plan on taking midday breaks at the resort might find the experience less relaxing, given the potential disturbances.

Those who value an uninterrupted stay may want to look into alternatives, such as Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, which offers similarly themed accommodations but without the noise and activity of a year-long renovation.

Weighing Your Options for a Relaxing Stay

If your vacation priorities include a quiet retreat during daytime hours, consider weighing the impact of these refurbishments at Pop Century Resort. Though Disney strives to minimize disruption, the added activity may detract from the relaxed resort experience, particularly if you’ll be spending a good deal of time on the property.

Several nearby resorts might offer a better fit for those who prefer a peaceful environment without the construction atmosphere. Art of Animation Resort is a neighboring choice that offers comparable rates and theming while steering clear of major renovations.

Alternatively, Disney’s Port Orleans Resorts (French Quarter and Riverside) provide a quieter, more scenic experience with unique Southern theming, ideal for those seeking a serene resort vibe during their stay.

The Benefit of Refurbishments

Though the immediate inconvenience of construction may affect some guests, these refurbishments promise a fresh, enhanced look and experience for future visitors.

Disney has consistently worked to keep its resorts updated, aiming to provide a high standard of comfort, style, and amenities. By planning and executing these renovations, Disney ensures that Pop Century remains a modern, appealing choice for guests seeking a value-friendly Disney resort.

While these refurbishments may not affect every aspect of a guest’s stay, being informed about these changes will allow guests to make the best decisions based on their preferences. Whether you decide to stick with Pop Century or choose an alternative, your Disney vacation can still be magical, thanks to a little pre-planning and awareness of these upcoming changes.