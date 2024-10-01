Closure of Popular Disney World Location Extended Significantly

The closure of a popular Walt Disney World location has been extended.

One of the biggest decisions when planning a Disney World or Disneyland vacation is choosing where to stay. While all of Disney’s theme parks are incredibly fun and full of magic, the same can be said for places like Disney’s Contemporary and Polynesian Resorts, just two of the company’s dozens of hotels.

Other popular resorts at Walt Disney World include Disney’s Grand Floridian, Disney’s BoardWalk, Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Disney’s Saratoga Springs.

Guests have many options when it comes to booking a hotel, with Disney offering both value-priced rooms and luxurious villas and suites for those looking to splurge.

However, just like the rides and attractions that make the Disney theme parks famous, Disney’s hotels often face closures and downtime, with one of Disney World’s most popular resorts enduring an extended refurbishment.

Disney’s Pop Century Closure Extended

According to Walt Disney World, the Everything POP Food Court refurbishment has been extended by two whole months. The refurbishment began earlier this year on July 29 and was originally slated to be completed at the end of September.

However, this closure has been extended through the end of November 2024, meaning guests planning on staying at Pop Century this winter may be out of luck when it comes to enjoying the hotel’s food court. The following message is shared on the official resort website:

From September 29 to November 30, 2024, the Everything POP Food Court will be undergoing refurbishment. Please be prepared to use alternate entrances to the food court—and be aware that dining room seating may be limited.

Disney’s Pop Century is one of the resort’s most “pop”-ular hotels on Walt Disney World property, allowing guests to stay in rooms inspired by the 60s, 70s, and other important decades.

“Experience the unforgettable fads of the 1950s through the 1990s all over again,” advertises Disney. “From yo-yos and Play-Doh® to Rubik’s Cube® and rollerblades, this Resort hotel salutes the timeless fashions, catchphrases, toys, and dances that captivated the world through the decades.”

Disney’s Pop Century is filled to the brim with both fun and functional features and amenities, like the previously mentioned food court, three pools, a gift shop, and hundreds upon hundreds of rooms. Guests can expect to pay between $180-260 a night for a standard room this Winter at Pop Century, with prices rising for preferred rooms.