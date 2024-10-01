Home » Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Focuses on Community Amid Ongoing Backlash

Dwayne Johnson wearing sunglasses

Credit: ABC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently visited with survivors of the Apalachee High School mass shooting. The news came amid a renewed backlash against the actor and WWE star.

Dwayne Johnson’s Unique Menu Choice Sparks Debate

Dwayne Johnson’s recent proposal for a unique menu during his anticipated appearance on the popular show Hot Ones has elicited a plethora of reactions online. Rather than opting for the conventional spicy chicken wings, he reportedly asked the show’s team for grilled salmon strips with hot sauce. This choice has reignited discussions about his eating habits and approach to health and fitness–though he’s yet to appear on the show.

A cartoon duck, reminiscent of Donald Duck, sits at a table with several hot sauce bottles in front of them. The duck appears distressed, sweating and pulling their collar to air out. Smoke billows from their mouth, indicating they have just eaten something extremely spicy.
Donald Duck on Hot Ones. Credit: Disney

The debate surrounding Johnson’s menu request reflects larger societal issues about dietary choices. While some fans laud his commitment to healthier eating, others view it as an excessive fixation. Supporters emphasize the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, applauding Johnson for prioritizing health over indulgence. Conversely, critics have accused him of embodying an “obsessive” attitude toward food, with some even questioning the authenticity of his fitness image.

Many onlookers have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions. A notable comment highlighted the irony of a man of Johnson’s stature expressing concern about the number of calories in chicken wings, especially as he has admitted to using steroids in the past. Others pointed out that the Moana (2016) star frequently posts pictures of high-calorie “cheat meals,” reflecting a pattern of potentially disordered eating.

Accusations of Poor Behavior

A muscular Dwayne Johnson in a tank top raising his right arm in a triumphant gesture, standing in a blue-lit arena. He has a tattoo on his left arm and is smiling confidently.
Credit: WWE

Dwayne Johnson has also found himself under scrutiny for alleged unprofessional conduct on set. Reports surfaced suggesting tardiness, rudeness, and bizarre personal hygiene habits during the shooting of his latest movie, Red One (2024).

Despite these accusations, support has poured in from his co-stars, who have rushed to defend him against these claims. Auli’i Cravalho, who co-starred with Johnson in Moana, described him as a “hometown hero” and a source of inspiration, emphasizing that her experiences with him have been nothing but positive.

Community Engagement After Tragedy

Dwayne Johnson recently met with the Apalachee High School football team following the devastating school shooting that claimed the lives of two teachers and two students. His visit provided a much-needed glimmer of hope and community support in the wake of sheer tragedy. During this emotional encounter, Johnson expressed his admiration for the students’ resilience, stating how he felt uplifted by their “spirit and energy.”

Dwayne Johnson as John Hartley in Red Notice
Credit: Netflix

Johnson shared a photo of himself with the Georgia students on X, writing:

Apalachee High School students and staff return back to school today for the first time since enduring their heartbreaking tragedy of their school’s mass shooting.

I brought the Apalachee football team in close here to break us down…

“Apalachee Strong on three…

One, two three… APALACHEE STRONG”

As the students and staff take this next healing step and go back to school today, the one message I wanted to share with them is what I also shared with the football team/

it’s not the actual event itself that happened on September 4th that will define them for the rest of their lives – it’s how they respond to it that defines them for the rest of their lives.

Good luck and good healing, it starts today.

We are one Apalachee ✊🏾

Johnson’s dedication to engaging with his fans—especially in times of crisis—illustrates the powerful impact a public figure can have when they leverage their fame for positive change. Promising to attend future events, he emphasized the importance of healing through joy and community connection.

