Dwayne Johnson Criticized for Alleged Disordered Eating

A unique menu request has social media users criticizing actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson for allegedly exhibiting disordered eating habits. The revelation came when Hot Ones host Sean Evans said he’d had asked the Moana (2016) star to be on the show multiple times.

Dwayne Johnson Makes a Unique Menu Request

Instead of the traditional spicy chicken wings, Johnson proposed putting hot sauce on grilled salmon strips. This request illustrates his commitment to a specific dietary regime that prioritizes health and well-being, akin to his meticulous fitness regimen.

Evans revealed that the show’s team had been courting Johnson for years to secure an interview.

“We’ve been pitching [The Rock] obviously for years and one time I got a note back that was like, ‘Would you be willing to do, instead of wings, grilled salmon strips?’” Evans told Bloomberg. “And in my head I was like, that had to come from his mouth… That’s as close as we’ve gotten. And then it fell through.”

Reactions from Fans and Critics

The unusual menu request threw a spotlight on Johnson’s eating habits. While some fans appreciated the WWE star’s commitment to health, others found the request absurd and exemplary of an obsessive focus on healthy eating.

“Love being like a 50yo 300lb guy taking steroids all the time and scared of 700 calories,” @pisspope wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

@iamrobtv agreed:

“Bro is 300 lbs, has been lifting and on steroids for the majority of his life, and is afraid of <1000 calories worth of chicken wings? Weird guy.”

Others pointed out that Johnson often posts calorie-dense cheat meals, evocative of a binging and restricting cycle.

Sunday cheat meal heaven ✨ ☑️ Sushi train express 🍣 🚂

☑️ Homemade chocolate chip, peanut butter cookies 🍪🥜

☑️ Frosted @Teremana Anejo 🥃

☑️ My @NFL 🏈 This is what I call “DJ HEAVEN” *but, the jokes on me though – as I went to three different locations around the house so I could watch the game in peace and quiet – and I ended up settling in to watch the game where the dogs sleeps. And now he’s barking at me too. Un-fucking-believable 🤣🤷🏽‍♂️ Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends! #djheaven 🥃🍣🍪🏈

“Dude posts like 10,000 calorie cheat meals,” @Chris_D_Jones1 said. “I don’t know why he’d be worried about a few chicken wings.”

Still, others said there was nothing wrong with Johnson’s request. @SlimJim0725 wrote:

“All you weirdos criticizing the Rock are probably the same weight, no muscle. Some people enjoy eating clean and do it for the nutrition aspects rather than ‘taste’ aspect.”

Many said it seemed like Johnson just didn’t want to guest star on Hot Ones.

“He was probably screwing with them and didnt want to do the show,” said @singh_prav58779.

Dwayne Johnson hasn’t commented publicly on the discourse about his proposed Hot Ones appearance. The pro-wrestling star recently surprised students who survived the tragic mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

Does Dwayne Johnson promote an unhealthy lifestyle? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.