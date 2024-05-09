Dwayne Johnson Slapped With Rejection, Disney Movie Forced Into Cancellation

Actor and entertainer Dwayne Johnson has established himself as one of the biggest superstars on the planet.

In the vast expanse of Hollywood’s star-studded galaxy, few constellations shine as brightly as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. Their on-screen chemistry in Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021) dazzled audiences, catapulting them to the upper echelons of Hollywood’s elite.

However, amid their collaborations, a shadow of uncertainty looms over them, particularly concerning the fate of a much-anticipated sequel.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise, an adventurous film inspired by the iconic theme park ride, captivated audiences with its swashbuckling escapades and charming leads. Johnson, in his role as the charismatic riverboat captain Frank Wolff, and Blunt, portraying the intrepid scientist Dr. Lily Houghton, navigated treacherous waters and encountered mythical creatures in a quest for a tree with healing powers.

The film’s success fueled speculation about a sequel, with fans eagerly awaiting another installment of high-seas hijinks and heartwarming camaraderie. However, as the tides of fate would have it, those hopes were dashed amidst reports of shelved plans and abandoned projects. While no official statement has been issued regarding the cancellation of the sequel, the shifting sands of Hollywood priorities and creative direction have cast a pall of uncertainty over the franchise’s future.

For Johnson and Blunt, whose on-screen partnership endeared them to audiences worldwide, the news of the sequel’s demise may come as a disappointment. Amid the fallout from the canceled sequel, Johnson remains undeterred, forging ahead with new endeavors and fresh collaborations.

His ongoing partnership with The Walt Disney Company has yielded promising developments, including negotiations for a potential sequel to the animated hit Moana. Reports also suggest that Johnson is set to reprise his role as the demigod Maui in the live-action adaptation, slated for release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Blunt finds herself on the cusp of a new chapter in her cinematic journey, as discussions swirl about her involvement in Johnson’s latest project outside of Disney’s confines. Titled THE SMASHING MACHINE, the A24 drama promises to delve into the tumultuous life of mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr, with Johnson in the lead role and acclaimed filmmaker Benny Safdie at the helm.

Kerr’s story, marked by triumphs and tribulations both inside and outside the ring, offers a fertile ground for exploration, with Johnson poised to deliver a performance that transcends mere physicality. Safdie’s distinct directorial vision, coupled with A24’s penchant for thought-provoking narratives, bodes well for THE SMASHING MACHINE‘s potential to captivate audiences and garner critical acclaim.

Just recently, Dwayne Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes video of his training schedule as he prepares for the upcoming film.

Thanks for all the great questions.

Here’s a sense of my training schedule during my training camp for “The Smashing Machine” Thanks for all the support- means a lot to me.

Back to work.

Have a productive week.

💪🏾👊🏾#thesmashingmachine pic.twitter.com/1g6QP288t2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 7, 2024

As Blunt and Johnson chart their respective courses in the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood, their paths may diverge, but their shared journey remains etched in the annals of cinematic history. Whether as intrepid adventurers navigating treacherous waters or as collaborators embarking on new creative ventures, their partnership exemplifies the magic of storytelling and the enduring power of camaraderie.

Dwayne Johnson hit with rejection by Emily Blunt

Interestingly enough, Blunt was just recently on the Howard Stern Show where she revealed the reason that she didn’t make the trip to WrestleMania 40 to see The Rock wrestle. The Rock, who tag-teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania, made a ticket available for his co-star.

However, she ultimately made the decision to turn it down.

“I watched it at home, I did not go watch it live. I wanted to but I felt I should… You know because I never, you know, to be honest with you, I never watched him wrestle.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s return to Disney for the two major Moana projects signifies a homecoming of sorts, marking a continuation of his storied collaboration with the entertainment giant.

First and foremost, Johnson is set to reprise his role as the beloved demigod Maui in Moana 2, slated for release later this year. Fans eagerly anticipate another enchanting journey alongside Johnson’s charismatic portrayal of Maui, as the sequel promises to expand upon the rich mythology and breathtaking visuals of its predecessor.

Johnson’s involvement in the live-action adaptation of Moana adds an exciting dimension to his Disney repertoire, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the beloved tale through the lens of live-action storytelling.

At this time, no other information has been given on what we might see next for Johnson, though there have been numerous rumors that he could replace Johnny Depp and become the next star of Pirates of the Caribbean 6.