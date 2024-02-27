Major Disney Sequel Canceled, Stars Leaving Company

Actor Dwayne Johnson is moving forward with new plans, including negotiations with a former co-star following the cancellation of a beloved sequel.

Johnson has been in the middle of several major developments with The Walt Disney Company, particularly in the last few weeks. The Rock previously confirmed that Disney had found its Moana actress for the upcoming live-action film, and there are reports that he is reprising his role as Maui in Moana 2, which is set to be released on November 27, 2024. The live-action film, which has not started production yet, is set to be released next summer, June 27, 2025.

While there were previous reports that Disney might be producing yet another sequel starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, it doesn’t seem that this will be the case after all.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021) is an adventure film inspired by the iconic Disneyland theme park ride of the same name. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the movie follows the journey of a riverboat captain, Frank Wolff (played by Johnson), and a scientist, Dr. Lily Houghton (played by Blunt), as they venture into the Amazon jungle in search of a mythical tree with healing powers.

Following the success of the first movie, there were indeed initial plans for a sequel to Jungle Cruise. However, as of the latest updates, it appears that those plans have been shelved or abandoned. While no official statement has been made regarding the cancellation of the sequel, shifts in priorities, creative direction, or other factors within Disney could have contributed to the decision.

Though there might not be a Jungle Cruise sequel, it does seem that Dwayne Johnson is eyeing a reunion with Emily Blunt with a movie outside of Disney’s confine.

Emily Blunt is in talks to star alongside The Rock in his A24 drama ‘THE SMASHING MACHINE’, directed by Benny Safdie. (Source: https://t.co/GJ3iCnq6ho) pic.twitter.com/xDhloEKfJU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 27, 2024

In the movie, Dwayne Johnson will play mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr alongside filmmaker Benny Safdie.

“Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life,” A24’s Noah Sacco said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The film delves into the life of Kerr during the pinnacle of his career in the year 2000, as he navigates through various triumphs and challenges including career successes, relationships, friendships, and struggles with addiction.

Kerr, aged 54, became known as “The Smashing Machine” due to his aggressive fighting style. He achieved remarkable success in mixed martial arts (MMA), securing over two dozen titles and clinching the UFC Heavyweight Tournament Championship twice, along with winning the World Vale Tudo Championship tournament.

In 2002, HBO released a documentary titled The Smashing Machine, which chronicles Kerr’s journey in the MMA world. The documentary provides insights into his career trajectory, highlighting his ascent in the MMA realm, while also shedding light on his personal battle with addiction, which ultimately led to a life-threatening overdose.

While we’ll have to wait and see if Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt team back up again, you can stream Disney’s Jungle Cruise on Disney+. Disney’s Jungle Cruise combines elements of action, comedy, and fantasy, creating an entertaining and thrilling experience for audiences. With breathtaking visuals, charismatic performances from the lead actors, and a mix of humor and heart, Jungle Cruise received generally positive reviews from both critics and viewers.

What do you think of this new movie and the canceled Disney sequel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!