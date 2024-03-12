Confirmed: Dwayne Johnson Addresses Major Disney Sequel

Actor Dwayne Johnson recently spoke out on the possibility of returning to The Walt Disney Company for another major project.

During a conversation with Variety’s Marc Malkin at the Oscars as part of Variety On the Carpet, Dwayne Johnson shared his sentiments about the prospect of reuniting with Emily Blunt on screen for Benny Safdie’s forthcoming mixed martial arts drama, The Smashing Machine. Blunt is in discussions to join Johnson in what marks Safdie’s debut as a solo director, portraying Dawn Staples, the wife of MMA and UFC champion Mark Kerr.

Reflecting on the potential collaboration, Johnson expressed his excitement, emphasizing the significance of partnering with Blunt again after their previous collaboration in Disney’s action-comedy Jungle Cruise (2021). He noted that The Smashing Machine would offer a different experience compared to their earlier project.

“This is a long time coming, man,” Johnson remarked, indicating his eagerness for the upcoming film, which is set to be produced by A24. He praised Blunt’s talent and friendship, particularly acknowledging her Academy Award nomination for her role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Regarding the possibility of revisiting their roles for a Jungle Cruise sequel, Johnson hinted at the potential, expressing openness to the idea for the future. This is good news to hear for many fans, who assumed the sequel was canceled after not hearing any updates for more than two years.

“Possibly. Down the line, yeah, I’d wanna do it. Maybe, we’ll see,” Johnson said when asked about Jungle Cruise 2.

Jungle Cruise (2021) is an adventurous film inspired by the iconic Disney theme park attraction of the same name. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the movie follows the journey of a charismatic riverboat captain and a determined explorer as they embark on a daring quest through the Amazon jungle in search of a legendary tree with miraculous healing powers. Filled with thrilling action sequences, humorous banter, and breathtaking visuals, Jungle Cruise captures the essence of the beloved ride while adding its own unique twists and turns. The film pays homage to the spirit of adventure and exploration that defines the Jungle Cruise attraction, offering audiences a lively and entertaining cinematic experience.

The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney theme parks is a classic attraction that takes guests on a scenic voyage through exotic landscapes inhabited by animatronic wildlife, ancient ruins, and adventurous explorers. With a skipper guiding each boat and delivering humorous commentary along the way, the ride offers a mix of excitement, humor, and nostalgia for visitors of all ages. Inspired by the exotic river journeys of the early 20th century, the Jungle Cruise ride immerses guests in a world of adventure, transporting them to distant lands filled with mystery and intrigue.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and bankable stars. His journey to stardom began in the world of professional wrestling, where he gained fame as a WWE wrestler known for his electrifying charisma and athleticism. Transitioning seamlessly from the ring to the silver screen, Johnson made his acting debut in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns, where he portrayed the iconic character, the Scorpion King. This role catapulted him into Hollywood stardom, leading to his own spinoff film, The Scorpion King (2002), solidifying his status as a leading action hero.

Since then, Johnson has built an impressive and diverse filmography, showcasing his versatility as an actor across various genres. From action-packed blockbusters like the Fast & Furious franchise and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) to family-friendly comedies such as Moana (2016), where he lent his voice talents to the character Maui, Johnson has demonstrated his wide-ranging appeal.

