Disney’s 2025 Avoidance Advisory Issued: What Hotels to NOT Book

If you’re planning a stay at Walt Disney World in 2025, there are several key refurbishments that could impact your hotel experience. While resort amenities will remain available, guests at certain hotels may notice construction work during daytime hours.

Here’s a breakdown of the current refurbishment plans and what they mean for your vacation, along with information on each hotel and reasons why you might consider opting for a resort with no ongoing renovations.

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge (Mid-May to September 2025)

The Copper Creek Villas & Cabins, located at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, will undergo a significant refurbishment from mid-May through September 2025. Nestled along the shores of Bay Lake, Wilderness Lodge is known for its Pacific Northwest-inspired architecture and tranquil, woodsy ambiance.

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins offer a unique blend of rustic charm and luxury, featuring options like waterfront cabins and spacious villas that are perfect for families.

While Wilderness Lodge guests will still have access to all amenities during this refurbishment, it’s worth noting that construction noise may disrupt the normally serene atmosphere of Copper Creek during daytime hours.

Guests who value a quiet, undisturbed experience may want to consider a stay outside the affected dates or explore other Disney resort options. For a peek inside, check out our tour of a two-bedroom Copper Creek Villa.

Magnolia Bend at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside (April 2025 to January 2026)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, inspired by the romanticized charm of the Old South, will be refreshing guest rooms in its Magnolia Bend section starting in early April 2025 through January 2026.

With its stately, plantation-style mansions and bayou-themed accommodations, Port Orleans Riverside offers a blend of Southern hospitality and Disney magic. Magnolia Bend, a fan favorite, boasts elegant rooms and serene landscaping near the river, providing a more refined ambiance compared to the nearby Alligator Bayou section.

If you’re drawn to the Southern charm of Port Orleans – Riverside, it’s worth considering the impact of construction work, which may be visible or audible to guests during the day. Those seeking a peaceful stay might prefer the Alligator Bayou section or the nearby Port Orleans – French Quarter, which is expected to complete its refurbishment earlier in 2025.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort (March 2025 to February 2026)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort, a tribute to the pop culture of the 20th century, will also undergo room refurbishments starting in late March 2025 through mid-February 2026. Known for its bright, playful theming and large pop culture icons spread across the grounds, Pop Century is a hit with families looking for a fun, value-priced Disney experience.

Though construction will mainly occur during the day, guests may encounter disruptions in certain areas. The high-energy atmosphere of Pop Century is typically part of its appeal, but some may find the added noise and activity from refurbishments a bit much.

If you’re looking for a similarly budget-friendly experience without the construction, consider Art of Animation Resort next door, which offers similar amenities and theming without scheduled refurbishments.

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort (Early 2025)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, part of the larger EPCOT Resort area, is known for its New England nautical theme, elegant decor, and access to the popular Stormalong Bay pool shared with its sister resort, the Beach Club. Yacht Club is also within walking distance of EPCOT and a short boat ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, making it ideal for those who prioritize location and luxury.

Starting in early 2025, Yacht Club Resort rooms will be undergoing renovations. Although specific details about the timing and extent of the refurbishments are limited, guests may want to be mindful of potential daytime construction if they value the quiet, sophisticated ambiance Yacht Club is known for.

Those seeking a similar level of elegance but without the risk of construction might consider the Beach Club Resort.

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort (2024–2025)

Bay Lake Tower, a modern, high-rise Disney Vacation Club property adjacent to Disney’s Contemporary Resort, offers a chic design, spectacular views of the Magic Kingdom, and proximity to the monorail.

Its current refurbishment project, which began in 2024 and will continue throughout 2025, includes updates to guest rooms. While all amenities at both Bay Lake Tower and Contemporary Resort remain open, guests should anticipate some construction-related noise.

This is particularly relevant if you’ve chosen Bay Lake Tower for its peaceful views of Bay Lake or its rooftop lounge, which offers an exclusive space to watch the nightly Magic Kingdom fireworks. If a serene, construction-free stay is essential, consider Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort nearby, which also has monorail access to the Magic Kingdom without any planned refurbishments.

Port Orleans – French Quarter (Extended Into Early 2025)

The charming Port Orleans – French Quarter, with its New Orleans-inspired streets, fountains, and wrought-iron details, has been under refurbishment for some time, with updates extended into early 2025. Known for its intimate size and vibrant theme, French Quarter offers a cozy, romantic option at Walt Disney World.

While construction work is expected to wrap up soon, guests who are planning visits early in 2025 may encounter lingering refurbishments. For those who love the Port Orleans ambiance but want to avoid any construction-related disruptions, Riverside’s Alligator Bayou section may be a preferable choice.

How Refurbishments May Impact Your Stay

Choosing to stay at a resort undergoing refurbishment has both pros and cons. While Disney works hard to minimize disruptions, construction can bring unexpected noise, altered views, and limited access to certain areas.

For guests who spend most of their day at the parks, this may be a minor inconvenience. However, for those who enjoy spending afternoons relaxing at their resort, construction may detract from the experience.

Some considerations for guests:

Noise Levels: Construction work generally occurs during daytime hours, but the added noise may be disruptive, especially for guests who plan to spend afternoons at the resort. Scenic Views: Resorts like Wilderness Lodge and Bay Lake Tower are popular for their scenic views. Ongoing construction may temporarily detract from these surroundings. Temporary Alterations: Certain pathways, pools, or common areas may be affected. Disney strives to keep these disruptions to a minimum, but they can vary by resort.

Ultimately, Disney strives to enhance and maintain the quality of its resorts through regular refurbishments, ensuring a fresh experience for future guests. For those visiting during construction, however, a different Disney resort may provide a more peaceful stay.

Will these refurbishments affect your upcoming Disney World plans?