Select Disney Fans To Receive Major Theme Park Discount Immediately

In celebration of Disney+’s fifth anniversary, The Walt Disney Company is offering subscribers an exclusive perk. If you’re a theme park fan, this one is for you.

Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, firmly bringing the House of Mouse into the streaming arena, joining the likes of Netflix. With its debut, Disney brought its extensive legacy of content to homes across the United States of America and, eventually, globally.

It wasn’t just classics like Cinderella (1950) and The Little Mermaid (1989) that fans had access to; upon its launch, Disney provided consumers with a host of original content, too.

From High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Lucasfilm’s flagship show, The Mandalorian, the company enticed fans from across its fanbase and the wider pop culture spectrum.

Now, five years on, Disney is once again celebrating its streamer with Disney+ Day. The celebration had previously included events at the theme parks in Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, as well as the announcement of new shows and specials.

This year, Disney is commemorating the day by offering theme park fans an exclusive perk. Beginning November 13, Disney parkgoers will be able to purchase Disneyland Resort tickets at a discount. This perk does not extend to Walt Disney World on the East Coast.

For $330, Disney+ subscribers can buy a 3-day Disneyland Resort ticket for visits from November 18 through December 27. This is not valid for a Park Hopper ticket, and purchasers can only choose the one park per day option.

Once the first ticket is used at the resort—at either Disneyland Park or Disneyland California Adventure Park—guests must then use the other two tickets within 13 days or until December 27, 2024.

This option is also only available for U.S. Disney+ subscribers. This is not the only perk currently on offer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

“Disneyland is also offering a special hotel discount to all Disneyland guests,” Fox 11 writes, “who can save as much as 15% off on select stays at Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa for stays now through Dec. 18, 2024, subject to availability.”

For those visiting Disneyland during November and December, they will get to experience the holiday season at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Beginning November 15 through December 27, holiday happenings are taking place, including Holiday Fun with Santa & Friends! at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park, the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party in Disney California Adventure, and the new Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail at the Downtown Disney District.

Will you be taking advantage of this Disney+ offer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!