Disney+ Gets Defensive, Claims Only a Small Percentage of Streaming Content Has Been Deleted

Disney+ is starting to get a bit cranky about all the complaints that the streaming service keeps removing TV shows and movies that paying subscribers want to watch. Its defense? Only 2% of content has been removed, so people should be happy.

The Walt Disney Company launched its flagship streaming service in 2019 to directly compete with Netflix, then and now the dominant platform in the market.

It boasted the near-entirety of the Disney catalog, as well as exclusive new shows from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios; it had no ads and was initially offered at $6.99 a month, significantly undercutting Netflix and other competitors.

Since then, Disney+ has lost the company over $4 billion and has become something of an albatross around CEO Bob Iger’s neck.

The Mouse House has any number of strategies to try to get the streaming service to make money, including loading up on commercials, shutting down any free apps that consumers could use, and jacking up the subscription cost to double what it used to be.

The company is also trying to partner with its rivals like Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery to offer bundled streaming packages and sports joint ventures, the latter of which is getting it into hot water with the federal government over antitrust concerns.

Disney+ is also getting flak from subscribers over the constant trimming of its streaming catalog in order to cut costs. Basically, in order to avoid spending money passively by offering content that it will have to pay residuals on to the people who created it, the company has made a habit of just deleting it.

That’s right: a platform whose entire purpose is to offer entertainment would rather not have entertainment if it has to pay the creators.

In February, Disney+ deleted over 80 entries from classic Disney titles, Disney Channel Originals, and ESPN documentaries. They include, but are not limited to:

The Shaggy Dog

Hello Dolly

Richie Rich Christmas Wish

Minute Men

Teacher’s Pet

Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Do

Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century

Swiss Family Robinson

Doug’s 1st Movie

So Random

Just this week, Disney+ deleted the first four Indiana Jones movies, likely because it did not want to hammer out a licensing deal with Paramount. Previously, it has also removed original content like Willow and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Lest you think that the Mouse would cop to this, it turns out the company is actually getting pretty defensive.

In response to Techradar asking about the persistent deletions, a Disney spokesperson said, “Like all media companies, we regularly review our titles and make assessments and content decisions based on what makes the most sense for the business. Collectively, it is less than 2% of our total titles globally. Fans still have unprecedented access to a wide variety of Disney’s film and television entertainment.”

So, it’s official: Disney says you shouldn’t worry about what content you’re paying for, because they’ll only delete the things that they decide to.

