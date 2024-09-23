Classics Return: Disney+ Adds Major Movies Beginning October

October is shaping up to be a thrilling month for both Disney+ and Hulu, with an abundance of spooky content that will make Halloween fans giddy with excitement.

Let’s dive into what each streaming platform has in store for you this spooky season!

Disney+: A Family-Friendly Halloween Fest

Disney+ is embracing Halloween with both new and nostalgic content that’s perfect for families and kids.

October 2: Mickey’s Spooky Stories (Season 1) kicks off early in the month with five episodes of eerie fun featuring Mickey and friends. This is the perfect blend of spooky yet lighthearted entertainment for young viewers.

For Marvel fans, the spooky month gets a super twist with LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition. Who doesn’t love Halloween with a touch of Marvel superhero action? October 25: Finally, get ready for a musical legend with Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. While not Halloween-themed, this premiere brings some exciting star power to round out the month’s releases.

Hulu: Halloween Treats with a Dash of Horror

Hulu’s October lineup embraces the darker side of Halloween, offering up more mature, hair-raising content for those looking to get scared.

October 1: Hulu’s Halloween begins with a bang, dropping a slew of spooky movies like Annabelle Comes Home(2019), Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012), and the creepy The Curse of La Llorona (2019). Classics like Edward Scissorhands (1990) and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) also join the Halloween festivities, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Fans of Family Guy will be excited for the Halloween Special, bringing its signature irreverent humor to the Halloween season. October 15: Hulu’s Huluween event kicks off with FX’s American Horror Stories. Known for spine-chilling tales and terrifying visuals, this event is sure to delight horror aficionados looking for their seasonal dose of fear.

One of Hulu’s crown jewels this season is the premiere of What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6). The comedy-horror series about modern-day vampires is the perfect show to binge during Halloween. October 31: For the grand finale of the month, 60 Seconds to Sell (Complete Season 1) and The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents (Complete Season 1) add some unique non-Halloween content to balance out the scares, rounding out a thrilling October lineup.

The Perfect Halloween on Disney+ and Hulu

With a combination of animated fun, nostalgic favorites, and chilling horror, both Disney+ and Hulu are providing content for every type of Halloween lover. Disney+ is leaning into family-friendly spooky celebrations with Halloween specials and animated shorts, while Hulu is delivering a darker, more mature selection of thrillers, horror flicks, and eerie series.

It’s also worth noting that beyond the Halloween-themed content, there are many other titles coming to both streaming platforms in October.

For example, Disney+ will be premiering Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale, while Hulu is bringing a variety of series like Abbott Elementary (Season 4) and Accused (Season 2). These additions ensure that October has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for spooky content or just great entertainment.

So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a month of spooky streaming!