Disney Now Officially Updating the Way Guests Enter Its Theme Parks

Disneyland is making some surprising additions.

Related: Disney’s Payment System Crash Leaves Guests in a Cash Bind

The Disneyland Resort is in the process of installing new turnstiles at its theme parks, a change that was quickly noticed by guests. As Walt Disney himself stated, Disney’s theme parks will never truly be finished but will constantly be changing and evolving, with this update being the latest example.

This mantra is represented across all of Disney’s theme park resorts, both domestic and international, with some of the biggest changes fans have ever seen currently taking place. Earlier in 2024, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be setting aside a whopping $60 billion to fund theme park expansions over the next decade, with work now beginning on a number of projects.

These projects included several exciting additions, notably new rides and theme park lands, but also include smaller, more minor updates like the one spotted at Disneyland recently.

Disney’s Stylish New Turnstiles

Related: Disney World Claims Victory in Florida Property Battle, Could Be Owed $80+ Million

Twitter/X user LMGVids, an avid Disney theme park fan, spotted new turnstiles being added to the entrance of Disney California Adventure. At first, it was assumed that Disneyland was dismantling these turnstiles, but it was later confirmed by other guests that these were being added to the theme park’s front gates.

It looks like Disney is dismantling the new turnstiles

It looks like Disney is dismantling the new turnstiles pic.twitter.com/eqgRqdzCsZ — LMG Vids (@LMGVids) September 24, 2024

Related: Disney World Blocks Out 2024 Dates: What’s Next for Those Without Tickets?

New turnstiles were added to Disneyland earlier this year, coming equipped with MagicBand+ functionality. It appears Disneyland is moving forward with this new design.

Disney California Adventure is one of two theme parks featured at the Disneyland Resort, with the original Disneyland Park being home to some of Disney’s most classic and iconic rides of all time.

Dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion have entertained and inspired guests for decades at Disneyland Park. The park’s more thrilling adventures, like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Matterhorn Bobsleds, provide much-needed adrenaline for slightly braver guests.

As stated earlier, plenty of changes are in the pipeline for Disney’s original theme park resort, with the company sharing more on its rather divisive Avatar expansion during its D23 event this August.

Disney first announced years ago that a second land based on James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise would be built at the Disneyland Resort, a decision that has proven controversial among diehard Disneyland fans.

Nevertheless, plans are moving forward, with Disney sharing several pieces of exciting concept art at its D23 presentation. The exact location of Disneyland’s Pandora is unknown at this time, but it is expected to take up a considerable chunk of Disney California Adventure Park.

Big things are in store for Disneyland’s Marvel-themed Avengers Campus as well,with two new attractions confirmed during Disney’s D23 conference. These two new rides include an Avengers Multiverse ride and an Iron Man-themed flying experience similar to Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Studios.

What upcoming Disney parks project are you most excited about?