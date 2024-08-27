Disney Moves To Change Marvel History in Exciting New California-Based Project

Disney is set to rewrite Marvel history.

Last week, The Walt Disney Company officially filed a permit requesting access to three new buildings at the Disneyland Resort. This new declaration specifically targets Disney California Adventure Park, indicating that the new buildings are part of Disney’s upcoming expansion to Avengers Campus.

Disney announced major upgrades were in store for Avengers Campus during the company’s D23 event this August. This conference saw Disney make several exciting announcements regarding upcoming theme park projects, like a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar coming to the Magic Kingdom and a new land based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc. (2001) that’s being developed for Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Among these announcements was confirmation that two new attractions were being built for Avengers Campus in Disneyland, one of which will rewrite Marvel history.

Disneyland Files For New Avengers Campus Rides

The new filings are listed as an “attraction building,” an “area development,” and a “restroom building.” All three are considered new to Anaheim’s addressing system, indicating that work will soon begin.

The buildings will likely house the newly announced Stark Flight Lab ride and the long-awaited “E-Ticket” Multiverse ride, Infinity Defense.

Infinity Defense was originally unveiled during Disney’s D23 event in 2022 and is set to be an incredibly ambitious project for the company. While not much is confirmed about the ride, it’s rumored that it will feel similar to Universal’s The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, taking guests through an exciting Multiverse story.

One of the most interesting parts of the ride is its story, with Infinity Defense featuring a version of Thanos who actually won the battle against the Avengers. The infamous purple villain is referred to as “King Thanos” in the ride and will likely attempt to thwart the Avengers and guests as they take him head-on.

Disney describes the attraction as follows:

Get ready for a multi-world adventure experience with Avengers Infinity Defense. Technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere. Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. You also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.

The other new attraction, Stark Flight Lab, will feature a similar ride experience to that of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, which features a massive KUKA arm that turns and twirls guests several feet above the ground.

Not much was shared about Stark Flight Lab during D23, but Disney and Marvel both confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. would return to portray Iron Man for the new ride.

Disney describes the attraction as follows:

If you’re up for another mission, Tony Stark has one for you. And you know Tony, he always wants to try something new and exciting, and it’s going to make you feel like a Super Hero yourself. With the just announced Stark Flight Lab, you’re going to sit in two-person pods and deploy to a test station. Then a robot arm grabs your pod and starts whirling you around in a simulated flight.

This new filing also includes a new restroom building, the location of which has not been revealed. This new filing is an early declaration by Disney, but the company stated work will begin on the two new Marvel attractions starting next year.

Several other projects, like the upcoming Monsters Inc. land and Magic Kingdom’s new Cars expansion, will also begin next year.

Are you excited about these new additions coming to Disneyland?