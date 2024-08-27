Disney Guest Caught Smuggling Illicit Item Into Theme Parks, Goes Viral

A video captured the moment a guest got caught trying to sneak a prohibited item into Disneyland.

Over the weekend, a guest attempted to bring an item into Disneyland that is strictly forbidden from the resort. The guest had stowed away a bottle of wine, attempting to carry it into the resort with the rest of their items. However, a security officer working at the baggage check station discovered the alcohol and took it from the guest.

The Disney theme parks and resorts all have their own set of rules guests are expected to follow. This rule sheet is quite expansive, but as long as guests are not running around the Magic Kingdom naked or trying to get into physical altercations during their day at Disneyland, their trip most likely will not be affected.

Disney is quite relaxed and forgiving when it comes to how it treats its guests, with theme park employees, also known as cast members, always looking for ways to add more magic to guests’ days.

However, sometimes action must be taken, with a video of the guest getting caught with alcohol going viral on social media.

Guest Caught Sneaking Alcohol Into Disneyland

User JackstaWRX shared the video, which has since gone viral on places like Reddit. The guest can be seen trying to make their way through a security checkpoint before entering Disneyland. The video was posted to the “Trashy” subreddit, showing the brief encounter between the guest and the security officer.

The guest had several bags and a stroller. This stroller is where the guest attempted to stash their bottle of wine, though this plan was quickly thwarted.

The officer looks down with a flashlight and spots the bottle, removing it from the stroller and carrying it away.

Trying to sneak a bottle of wine into Disneyland.

The video has received close to six thousand views and over a thousand comments. Many of these comments come from users who were slightly confused by the guest’s plan, criticizing how poorly they managed to hide the bottle of wine in the first place.

Reddit user jbeaird said, “This isnt trashy it’s just poor planning.”

Reddit user Shot_Interview_9539 said, “The old bottle in the baby carriage. Should have filled baby bottles with vodka and said it was the baby’s water supply for the day.”

Reddit user astrozork321 was confused why the guest didn’t do what everyone else does, saying, “Just put it in a Stanley like everyone else.”

It’s unclear what happened to the guest after the video cut off, though they were most likely let in with just a warning.

Disney clearly states that alcohol is prohibited and must be purchased from inside the actual theme parks, hotels, or Downtown Disney. Wine may be brought into the Downtown Disney District to be consumed at certain table service restaurants only, and corkage fees apply.

This is far from the only instance of a guest getting caught sneaking a prohibited item into the Disney theme parks. Last year, a video went viral on TikTok showing a guest smuggling alcohol into the Walt Disney World Resort by using an empty sunscreen bottle.

Earlier this year, a guest was reportedly banned after trying to sneak alcohol into Disneyland.

Below is a comprehensive list of other prohibited items at the Disney theme parks.

Disney’s Prohibited Items Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind.

Self-defense or restraining devices (e.g., pepper spray, mace)

Marijuana (including marijuana enriched products) or any illegal substance.

Objects or toys that appear to be firearms or weapons.

Fireworks or other similarly explosive and/or flammable objects, smoke machines or fog machines.

Alcoholic beverages

Glass containers

Horns, whistles, large megaphones or artificial noise makers.

Recreational devices such as drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, inline skates or shoes with built-in wheels. Bicycles are permitted only in designated Disney Resort areas.

Strollers that are greater than 31″ (79 cm) in width and 52″ (132 cm) in length. Stroller wagons are also prohibited.

Any trailer-like object that is pushed, pulled or towed by an Electric Conveyance Vehicle, wheelchair, stroller or person.

Wheeled mobility devices with less than 3 wheels or devices that cannot maintain stability and balance when stopped, unpowered and/or unoccupied. Training wheels and/or modifications are not permitted. Devices must be manually or electrically powered and operated at a walking pace. Devices should be single rider and not exceed 36″ (92 cm) in width and 52″ (132 cm) in length.

Suitcases, bags, coolers or backpacks, with or without wheels, larger than 24″ long x 15″ wide x 18″ high (61 cm x 38 cm x 46 cm) are not allowed in any theme park or water park. Loose or dry ice is not permitted in these containers. Re-usable ice packs are recommended.

Folding chairs are not allowed in any theme park

Selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, flags and banners

Tripods or monopod stands that cannot fit inside a standard backpack or that extend over 6’ (182 cm)

Balloons are not permitted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

What do you think of this viral video?