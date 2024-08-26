The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company began feuding over former CEO Bob Chapek’s response to the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, Disney fans have been suspicious of the governor. But now, they need him to help correct what they say is a significant mistake coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

At the D23 Expo, Disney announced many changes coming to Disney World. Animal Kingdom will get a new Encanto-theme land, and Indiana Jones will replace DINOSAUR. Disneys Hollywood Studios will be getting a new Monsters, Inc. land that could potentially replace Muppet Vision 3D.

However, the most significant changes are coming to the Magic Kingdom. Disney will finally debut a Villains Land at the park, and a new Cars Land will join the lineup.

The D23 Expo announcements thrilled every Disney fan until the next day and the realization of what they might be losing to get these new attractions. The anger over the possible loss of Muppet Vision 3D was immediate, and Disney has neither confirmed nor denied the loss of the iconic attraction.

However, Disney fans are furious over the loss of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, which Disney has confirmed. Now, they’re turning to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the board of oBoardantis appointees on the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Fans are petitioning the Central Florida Oversight District to halt the removal of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island on economic and environmental grounds. They argue that taking away an iconic part of the theme park that Walt Disney worked on before his death will hurt the financial output of the Magic Kingdom and thus hurt the Disney district.

They are also asking that the Board deny Disney a building permit to fill in Rivers of America, as this would harm the environment of the Disney Parks.

"Now Joshua, it's a stretch to get the @cftodistrict to stop permits for the Rivers of America on Economic/Enviro grounds." Not when destroying a 3rd of the most important revenue center in the area will negatively impact the local economy… forever. #SaveMagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/C40nqaMStA — Joshua L Harris (@JLHomni) August 25, 2024

Disney fans have taken this further by petitioning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to declare Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island a historic site and give it state protection.

These efforts by Disney fans to halt the construction at the Disney Parks seem to be a longshot, as Disney, Governor DeSantis, and the Disney Board had already negotiated the expansion at the Magic Kingdom. However, it shows how desperate this group of fans is to save a portion of the park that Walt Disney held dear.

Also a stretch but fun to think about, I wish @GovRonDeSantis could declare certain parts of Disney World to be historic sites and give them state protection. The parks are part of Florida’s history and deserve preservation. — Mad Martian 🛸 (@sirquestalot) August 26, 2024

This fight is slightly different than the feud over Splash Mountain when it was replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, as there are no underlying racist issues with Rivers of America.

So, in an ironic twist to this story, Disney fans who were once leery of Governor DeSantis are now turning to him as their savior.

What do you think of Disney fans turning to Governor DeSantis to save Rivers of America?