Guests Stunned by Outrageous Prices at New Disney World Restaurant

When thinking about fun things to do during your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, there are a lot of things that come to mind. Of course, the four theme parks and two water parks are at the top of the list for most people.

Then, there’s Disney Springs, where there are a ton of unique shopping and dining locations, along with a huge movie theater. There are also fun things like miniature golf courses, like Fantasia Gardens, as well as professional golf courses around the Resort.

But there might be one place a lot of people overlook — Disney’s BoardWalk. The BoardWalk is home to Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, and Disney’s Beach Club, all Deluxe hotels. However, it is also home to some incredible dining and entertainment experiences.

Along the BoardWalk, guests can watch dueling pianos at Jellyrolls, enjoy a delicious (but controversial) pickle corn dog at Blue Ribbon Corn Dog, dance the night away at the Atlantic Dance Hall, or even indulge in the MASSIVE Kitchen Sink Sundae (which serves four) at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop.

Soon, there will be a new eatery where guests can enjoy high-quality meals and top-notch desserts. However, these come with price tags that many people might not be willing to pay.

The Cake Bake Shop® Bakery by Gwendolyn Rogers was originally supposed to open last year, but things fell behind schedule, and the doors have not yet officially opened. But just the other day, the official menu was set up outside the new restaurant, listing all the dishes and their shocking prices.

According to the menu, a classic Eggs Benedict will cost a whopping $34! And if you want to add crab to that? The price shoots up to $42. A Broccoli Quiche comes in at $38, while a Tuna Salade Sandwich will cost $24.

A Lemon Caesar Salad will set you back $26, and if you want the Crab Cakes? You better be willing to shell out $52. Even a peanut butter and jelly sandwich off of the children’s menu comes in at $18.

And we haven’t even gotten to the shop’s signature offerings — desserts!

A piece of Key Lime Pie—a Florida staple—costs $18. A piece of Chocolate Mousse Peanut Butter Pie costs $21, and a piece of Mixed Berry Cheesecake costs $26. Several types of truffles are available, and each truffle costs $6.

The Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Cake, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake, Carrot Cake, and Pixie Fetti Birthday Cake all cost $22 per slice. Gluten-Free Oprah’s ‘O’ List Mint Chocolate Chip Cake, Raspberry Champagne Cake, and Red Velvet Cake are $26 per slice.

There is also an extensive list of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including wines, teas, coffees, and sodas.

News of the menu and its prices have begun going viral, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many. Guests typically expect to pay an upcharge when dining at a Disney World restaurant, but these prices are up there with some of the highest you can find on property, especially for the desserts. Many predicted that the restaurant would not last long if they didn’t cut the prices.

We do not yet have an opening date for the Cake Bake Shop restaurant, but Inside The Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more!

Do you think these prices are a bit outrageous? Or are they to be expected for high-quality food? Let us know in the comments!