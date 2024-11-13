Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Annual Passholders Getting Mailed Exclusive Surprise Perk

Disney guests walking around World Showcase in EPCOT at Disney World

Disney World has long been a beloved destination for fans worldwide, and in a recent move, the company is offering an exclusive perk to its most loyal visitors. This holiday season, Disney is surprising Annual Passholders with a unique and festive gift, aligning with their tradition of offering exclusive benefits.

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort with guests in front
According to reports, Disney is sending out a baking set featuring beloved recipes from its parks, packaged in charming Disney-themed wrapping paper. These recipes are sure to delight fans who want to bring a taste of Disney into their homes. Included in the package are instructions for iconic treats like Jack Jack’s Num Num Cookies from Hollywood Studios, Chef Mickey’s Sugar Cookies from Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the famous Tres Leches cake from EPCOT, and the viral beignets from Port Orleans Resort—French Quarter. This thoughtful gift is timed perfectly for the holiday season, encouraging Passholders to create magical moments in their own kitchens.

Despite these joyful gestures, the company has faced recent challenges, particularly with attendance figures. While Disney World continues to draw large crowds during peak seasons like Thanksgiving and Christmas, overall attendance has reportedly seen a dip. Factors contributing to this include rising ticket prices, increased costs of on-site accommodations, and the need for pricey add-ons like the Lightning Lane passes, which many guests consider essential for a full Disney experience.

Lightning Lane sign at Peter Pan's Flight
In response to declining numbers, Disney’s earnings calls this year have acknowledged the trend, though the focus remains on using its beloved Intellectual Properties (IPs) to attract visitors. However, some fans have expressed frustration, feeling that the company may not fully grasp the financial strain of a Disney vacation. The latest price hike for Annual Passes, implemented in late October, has added fuel to the fire. The increase ranged from $30 to $100, with the premium Incredi-Pass now priced at $1,549, up from its previous cost of $1,449.

Annual Passholders, despite the price hike, continue to enjoy a suite of perks, including exclusive merchandise, discounts, and now, this new recipe set. The four pass options available cater to different groups: the Pixie Dust and Pirate Passes are limited to Florida residents, while the Sorcerer Pass extends to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members. The Incredi-Pass remains open to all.

A family on vacation in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort
While the cost of Disney experiences has undeniably gone up, it is clear that Disney is still trying to maintain a strong connection with its most dedicated fans. The baking set, filled with beloved park recipes, is a sweet gesture to remind fans of the magic Disney can bring into their lives, even from the comfort of their homes.

Are you one of the lucky recipients of this special gift? If you’re a Disney Annual Passholder, keep an eye out for your mail—and get ready to bake some Disney magic this holiday season!

