Disney World Increases Annual Pass Prices Effective Immediately

Things are getting more expensive for Walt Disney World guests.

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced it will be raising the price of its annual passes, effective today, October 23, 2024. The new prices affect all four tiers of Disney World’s annual pass program, with tiers increasing from as little as $30 to as much as $100.

The new Walt Disney World annual passholder prices are as follows:

Pixie Dust Pass: $469 (up from $439)

Pirate Pass: $829 (up from $799)

Sorcerer Pass: $1,079 (up from $999)

Incredi-Pass: $1,549 (up from $1,449)

Much like Disneyland’s Magic Key program, Walt Disney World’s annual passes come in several tiers, each equipped with different amenities and features. The cheapest tier is the Pixie Dust Pass, which is subject to multiple blackout dates. Next is the Pirate Pass, which is the same, only with slightly fewer blackout dates. Both of these are only available to Florida residents.

The Sorcerer Pass is available to both Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members. Last is the Incredi-Pass, which is offered to Florida residents and DVC members and has no blackout dates.

In addition to these features, Walt Disney World annual passholders also receive discounts on select shopping and dining experiences, as well as other amenities throughout the resort, like a dedicated entrance to each of the four theme parks.

Prices have steadily increased for both normal park tickets and annual passes over the last few years, a decision that has proven to be quite controversial within the Disney community.

Nevertheless, Disney still posts impressive financial results with each passing quarter, with the company attributing a lot of its park revenue to its extra paid offerings, like PhotoPass, merchandise and food, and, of course, Lightning Lane.

These new prices reflect a growing trend of increasing costs resort-wide at Walt Disney World, with the popular Orlando theme park location also set to see its highest price point yet for its controversial Lightning Lane system.

Lightning Lane is a paid line-skipping tool that was first introduced earlier this year, replacing Disney’s previous Genie+ system. The system works similarly to Genie+ but offers guests a slightly less confusing and cumbersome experience. The highest price seen for Disney’s now-defunct Genie+ service was $39.

On select days starting next week, Lightning Lane Multi Pass will cost $35 per guest per day at the Magic Kingdom.

Are you a Walt Disney World annual passholder?