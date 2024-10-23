Magic Kingdom Closed To Select Disney World Guests: Here’s What You Need To Know

While Halloween is still on the horizon, Walt Disney World Resort has already transitioned into holiday mode, preparing for a season filled with magic and cheer.

Disney World: Holiday Season Brings Magic – and Limited Access for Select Guests

As much of the country enjoys fall festivities, Disney has set the stage for its signature holiday events, ensuring guests can experience the wonder of the season across all four of its theme parks.

This year, a notable addition to the holiday lineup is the debut of a Santa Claus meet-and-greet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Kris Kringle will be greeting guests in person at the park.

From November 12 through December 24, visitors can meet Santa at the 75th Annual Dino Institute Holiday Party on the patio of Restaurantosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A. With DinoLand U.S.A. set to close in 2025 to make way for the new Tropical Americas area, this holiday season marks the first—and likely last—opportunity to see Santa in this unique setting.

Fans have already noticed that this Santa Claus addition is part of a larger effort by Disney to refresh its holiday offerings. While Animal Kingdom prepares for its holiday debut, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are also undergoing their own festive transformations.

Decorations are already beginning to appear across the parks, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is preparing for its new hard-ticket holiday event, Disney Jollywood Nights, which promises to bring vintage holiday charm to guests.

Exclusive Access and Limited Availability

As always, the centerpiece of Disney’s holiday celebrations is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. This hard-ticket event has long been a fan favorite, offering exclusive access to special shows like “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” and “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”

Guests who attend the event can enjoy rare character meet-and-greets, festive treats, and even snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A.. The event has become a beloved tradition for Disney fans, making it one of the most sought-after holiday experiences.

However, with the popularity of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party comes limited access for regular guests. Magic Kingdom will close early to standard ticket holders on select nights to accommodate the party, meaning those without a ticket to the event will be unable to enjoy the park during the evening.

This year, demand for tickets has been particularly high, with the first party date on November 8 selling out last month, followed closely by the second date on November 11. Guests hoping to attend will need to act fast as tickets continue to sell out.

For regular visitors to Magic Kingdom, these early closures can pose a challenge, making it essential to plan park days carefully. Guests who aren’t attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party may find themselves needing to visit another park or schedule their time at Magic Kingdom on a non-party day.

This shift has drawn mixed reactions from Disney fans, with some praising the exclusivity of the event and others frustrated by the limited park access for standard ticket holders.

Broader Holiday Offerings Across WDW

Beyond Magic Kingdom, the holiday spirit shines brightly across the other Disney parks as well. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays will once again celebrate diverse cultural traditions from around the world, offering unique food and entertainment experiences at various World Showcase pavilions.

The festival highlights traditions from countries like Mexico, Germany, and Japan, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the holiday customs of different cultures.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is preparing for the launch of Disney Jollywood Nights, a new event that promises to deliver a nostalgic, vintage take on the holiday season. Guests attending Disney Jollywood Nights can look forward to old Hollywood-style entertainment, special holiday-themed shows, and unique character experiences.

This hard-ticket event will be an exciting new addition to Disney World’s holiday lineup, offering a different kind of seasonal charm for those looking to experience something beyond the traditional festivities.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the introduction of the Santa Claus meet-and-greet is just one part of the park’s holiday transformation. While Santa greets guests in DinoLand U.S.A., the rest of the park will be adorned with holiday décor inspired by nature and the park’s various themed lands.

From oversized animal lanterns in Discovery Island to festive touches in Pandora – The World of Avatar, Animal Kingdom is set to offer guests a unique holiday experience in a more relaxed, nature-themed setting.

Planning Ahead for the Holidays at Disney World

With so many holiday events and limited availability for hard-ticket experiences, planning ahead is essential for guests hoping to make the most of their visit. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights are expected to sell out, meaning guests should secure tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

For those looking to enjoy the holiday magic without the extra cost of a hard-ticket event, EPCOT and Animal Kingdom offer plenty of seasonal experiences included with regular park admission.

Whether sampling festive treats at the Holiday Kitchens during EPCOT’s festival or enjoying the natural beauty of Animal Kingdom’s holiday décor, there are plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit at Disney World.

As the holiday season approaches, Walt Disney World Resort is once again delivering a magical experience for visitors of all ages. From the beloved Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to new additions like Disney Jollywood Nights and Santa’s appearance at Animal Kingdom, there’s no shortage of festive fun to be had.

However, with increased demand and limited access on certain nights, careful planning is key to ensuring a memorable holiday trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

For more information and to purchase your tickets to Mickey’s Christmas party before they sell out, click here.