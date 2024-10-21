Disney World Skipping Right Over Christmas With Latest Announcement

Disney World is known for creating magic during the holidays, offering unforgettable experiences throughout the season. As soon as the fall rolls around, the parks transform with dazzling decorations, special events, and seasonal treats.

From the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom to EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, Disney has long embraced the festive spirit with all the trimmings. Yet, with their latest announcement, it seems that Christmas is being bypassed—or at least overshadowed—by the excitement for a different upcoming event.

As families prepare to descend upon the parks for their annual Christmas traditions, Disney World is already looking ahead to the next season of festivities.

The company has just revealed the dates for the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which will take place from January 17 through February 24, 2025. While this announcement excites Disney fans who look forward to the colorful and creative celebrations of the festival, it has raised a few eyebrows given its timing.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts showcases a wide range of artistic expressions, from visual arts to culinary creativity, alongside the beloved Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Visitors can also indulge in unique dining packages and enjoy a mix of live performances, artist showcases, and interactive exhibits.

It’s a festival that celebrates imagination, but this year’s announcement came early—right in the middle of Disney’s prime Christmas season.

For many Disney fans, this early focus on an event that doesn’t start until mid-January is a reminder of how quickly Disney transitions from one celebration to the next. With the announcement arriving even before Halloween is fully wrapped up, some feel it’s almost as though Disney is skipping right over Christmas to focus on the future.

While the 2025 Festival of the Arts promises to be spectacular, the timing of the announcement has left some wondering whether the holiday magic is being cut short in favor of getting a head start on the next big event.

This shift in focus might signal Disney’s attempt to generate year-round excitement, but it also means that the seasonal magic of Christmas doesn’t have much room to breathe before guests are already being teased with what’s to come in the new year.

Nonetheless, for those who enjoy the parks during the holidays, the announcement doesn’t dampen the festive experience—yet it might make them feel like Christmas is already over before it has even fully begun.

It’s clear that Disney’s holiday celebrations will continue to enchant guests, but for now, the spotlight has shifted to the artistic wonders of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts.

Whether you’re eager for the return of the festival or fully immersed in the Christmas spirit, there’s no denying that Disney always has something up its sleeve, even if it comes at the expense of a little seasonal cheer.