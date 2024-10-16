Disney World Announces Major Updates for Holidays in EPCOT

Disney has just announced the highly anticipated details for the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, bringing with it cherished traditions and exciting new features.

Taking place at EPCOT, this annual event, presented by AdventHealth, immerses visitors in festive traditions from all around the world. Here are some of the highlights you won’t want to miss this season:

World Showcase Holiday Storytellers

Experience the magic of the season through stories and legends brought to life across the World Showcase. Highlights include meeting Barn Santa in Norway for some lighthearted fun or hearing La Befana, Italy’s kind-hearted witch, share her story.

You can also witness a Chinese Lion Dance for Lunar New Year and learn about Hanukkah traditions located between Morocco and France. EPCOT provides the perfect setting to experience holiday celebrations from different cultures.

JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season

This musical event combines Gospel, R&B, and holiday classics in a heartwarming performance. New for this year, the show will take place at CommuniCore Plaza, and will happen four times daily, so be sure to check it out for an uplifting holiday experience.

Candlelight Processional

A beloved tradition at EPCOT, the Candlelight Processional tells the story of Christmas through a grand performance featuring a celebrity narrator, a choir made up of Disney cast members and community singers, a 50-piece orchestra, and herald trumpets. This year’s showtimes are 5:00 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

Disney has revealed an exciting list of celebrity narrators for this year’s Candlelight Processional, including new faces and fan favorites:

11/29 – 11/30: Josh Gad

12/1 – 12/2: Nico Santos (NEW)

12/3 – 12/5: Chrissy Metz

12/6 – 12/7: Whoopi Goldberg

12/8 – 12/10: Tituss Burgess (NEW)

12/11 – 12/12: Brendan Fraser

12/13 – 12/14: Ralph Macchio (NEW)

12/15 – 12/16: Gary Sinise

12/17 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris

12/19 – 12/21: Pat Sajak

12/22 – 12/23: Gloria Estefan

12/24 – 12/26: Edward James Olmos

12/27 – 12/28: Sterling K Brown

12/29 – 12/30: Jodi Benson

Dining Packages for the Candlelight Processional

For those looking to enhance their experience, Disney is offering Candlelight Processional Dining Packages that include reserved seating for one of the shows. With options ranging from breakfast to dinner at fifteen different eateries, including Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Harvest Feast at the Garden Grill Restaurant and Le Cellier Steakhouse, these packages will ensure you have the best seat in the house.

The 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays promises to be a festive celebration full of cherished traditions and new experiences, making it a must-see for visitors looking to immerse themselves in the magic of the holidays at Disney World.